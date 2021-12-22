Short Takes: Head out to celebrate holidays at Banger Ball and more

Troublesome Hollow
Few bands with local ties go back as far as the bluegrass group Troublesome Hollow.
From their mid-1970s origin, brothers Donny and Garry Ollis remain alongside Tim White, who joined about a year later. After several decades apart, they regrouped in 2014. Check them out on Thursday, Dec. 23 at The Corner in Bristol, Virginia.
Troublesome Hollow recorded its first new album, “Old School,” in 2018. Band standards revived include the crowd favorite “Five Pounds of Possum” alongside newer fare including a rhythmic “Worrisome, Oh Worried Me.”
“It’s been really sweet and fun,” said Tim White.
Michael Rose
Bristol’s Michael Rose returns to one of his favorite haunts, The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, Wednesday, Dec. 29.
He emotes blue and sometimes lonesome, too. Rose’s interpretations of such standbys as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” bear smoky halos of character. While normally he is quite the rocker, this is Michael Rose, acoustic-style. He won’t duck-walk, but he’ll sample Chuck Berry circa 1950s and Everlast from the ’90s.
New Year’s Eve Head Banger Ball
Quiet Riot famously shrieked the lines “Bang your head! Metal health will drive you mad” nearly 40 years ago.
The sentiment remains in place within the world’s stark-raving, wild, heavy-metal community. The neighborhood stretches far and wide to include the Tri-Cities. More to the point, New Year’s Eve brings the Head Banger Ball Friday, Dec. 31, at Capone’s in Johnson City.
Strange Gods will headline. They bound forth as if from the chilling pages of H.P. Lovecraft. Yeah, bang thy head. Tri-Cities’ Halo Scars, they of such whiplashing bulldozers as “God of War” pair melody with marauding. Thieves of Always augment the lineup with blitzkriegs of sound the likes of which make A-bombs seem docile.
Music Notes
On two seasonably cool nights in downtown Bristol, hearty bands of souls gathered to stage Holiday Hootenanny at Patton-Crosswhite VFW in Bristol, Virginia. Music was made, but better still, food was raised for local people in need.
“I am astounded by the enormous response,” J.P. Parsons, who, with Lacey Smith, organized Holiday Hootenanny, said. “The back of my van is full of food for people who need it.”
Parsons spoke while standing near two large tables, each filled with food.
“We raised more than 350 pounds of food,” Parsons said.
Music and good cheer led the event. Friday night included five bands for five hours of music. Ditto Saturday night. Friday opened with vintage hillbilly country courtesy Bristol’s Bailey George and Jukebox Jess. Their mix of fiddle tunes, country and bluegrass established a happy tone for the evening.
Duo Benny Wilson and Quentin Horton followed. Forged with taut vocal harmonies, the pair sampled from their forthcoming new album, an hour of tunes that recalled the best of folk-rock’s 1970s heyday. Randy and The Lug Nuts built upon veins of vocal harmonies, which finely prefaced Asheville’s pedal-steel country of Hearts Gone South.
Guitarist Dan Fehr capped Friday by leading his band, Indighost, with a face-melting hour of rock.
Scotty Melton began day two of Holiday Hootenanny. Martin guitar clutched tight, Melton zeroed in on the collective heart with such masterpieces as “Portrait of a Certain Virgin Mary” and “Far Away in Another Town.” Melton’s literature-as-songs leave unforgettable imprints.
Jamie Collins and Martha Spencer responded with an hour of old-time blends of hometown and holiday fare. Likewise, Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles. Led by lead singer Kris Truelsen, who wore a red and white Season’s Greetings toboggan, the trio revived “White Christmas” alongside original fare like “Smile, It’s Christmas” with hearty aplomb.
Wild Blue, a new duo forged from remnants of defunct Holy Ghost Tent Revival, garnered fiddling help from Momma Molasses for their hourlong set. They leaned mostly on originals. However, when Momma Molasses sang, they dipped into a generous bag of Christmas tunes for “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Logan Fritz with his band, Fritz and Co., closed Holiday Hootenanny 2021 with an hour-plus of originals and wise covers. One Christmas song, “Holly Jolly Christmas,” added bounce to a set of scorchers. Fritz, who sang and played rhythm electric guitar, commandeered the Beatles’ blistering “Get Back” to accompany such guitar-heavy originals as “Stateline Stoned.”
Blues man Keb’ Mo’ leads this week’s free MP3 downloads. Visit www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/keb-mo/sep-23-2021-paste-studio-nvl-nashville-tn2. Find four tracks recorded live in Paste Studio three months ago, including a soulful “The Medicine Man” and a funky “Sunny and Warm.”
