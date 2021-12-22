Short Takes: Head out to celebrate holidays at Banger Ball and more

Duo Benny Wilson and Quentin Horton followed. Forged with taut vocal harmonies, the pair sampled from their forthcoming new album, an hour of tunes that recalled the best of folk-rock’s 1970s heyday. Randy and The Lug Nuts built upon veins of vocal harmonies, which finely prefaced Asheville’s pedal-steel country of Hearts Gone South.

Guitarist Dan Fehr capped Friday by leading his band, Indighost, with a face-melting hour of rock.

Scotty Melton began day two of Holiday Hootenanny. Martin guitar clutched tight, Melton zeroed in on the collective heart with such masterpieces as “Portrait of a Certain Virgin Mary” and “Far Away in Another Town.” Melton’s literature-as-songs leave unforgettable imprints.

Jamie Collins and Martha Spencer responded with an hour of old-time blends of hometown and holiday fare. Likewise, Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles. Led by lead singer Kris Truelsen, who wore a red and white Season’s Greetings toboggan, the trio revived “White Christmas” alongside original fare like “Smile, It’s Christmas” with hearty aplomb.