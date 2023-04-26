Ashley McBryde

Whipsmart revelatory lyrics and abundant attitude mark the memorable music of Ashley McBryde.

While Billy Idol went to South Carolina for the night, Nashville’s Ashley McBryde turns up at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee on Saturday, April 29. Only three major label albums into her career, McBryde’s gallops into town astride her latest, “Lindeville.”

McBryde first broached the general collective of today’s pop-infused country culture with 2017 single, “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.” It cracked country’s top 30. While McBryde benefitted from the genre’s ever-widening definition of country, she became a critical darling and fan favorite with such albums as 2018’s “Girl Going Nowhere.” Nominated for a stack of Grammys, she won her first golden trophy earlier this year.

If You Go

Who: Ashley McBryde

When: Saturday, April 29 at 8 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $58.54-$104

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.ashleymcbryde.com

Parker Millsap

Parker Millsap’s penchant for knee-buckling and thought-provoking lyrics coupled with hooks-laden melodies quickly made him a force with which to reckon nearly a decade ago.

Now, Millsap’s solo. Well, at least for one night at the hallowed Down Home in Johnson City on Sunday, April 30. The absolutely stunning Alexa Rose opens the show.

Raw-boned revelation greeted the world when Parker Millsap opined of his life with his 2014 eponymous debut album. Several albums later, he’s still shaking foundations. His new LP, “Wilderness Within You,” releases on May 12. Driven by the sumptuously folk-laden title track, a duet with Gillian Welch, Millsap’s new songs not so much illustrate as punctuates his lyrical and melodic mastery. In Millsap witness a treasure mid-mined.

If You Go

Who: Parker Millsap with Alexa Rose

When: Sunday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $25

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.parkermillsap.com

Abby Bryant & The Echoes

Roots of trees grow without impediment. They’re free as the blue in the sky.

Likewise, the music of Abby Bryant & The Echoes. Spy the roots of Bryant and company on display and sprouting at the Hard Rock Bristol in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, April 29. Hey, it’s a free show.

Bryant first embraced music while hearing the Sunday sounds within the walls of church near Charlotte, North Carolina. While at Appalachian State University, Bryant’s roots deepened. Her voice and style grew to encompass vestiges of Etta James’ blues and Faces rock. Two years ago, her debut album, “Not Your Little Girl,” was born. Sprigs of vulnerability and resolve cling to the album’s multi-tiered branches such to illustrate a style that belies simple classification.

If You Go

Who: Abby Bryant & The Echoes and Joshua Ray Walker

When: Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Bristol, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Web, audio and video: www.abbybryantandtheechoes.com

Music Notes

Blues-rock guitar legend Jimmie Vaughan will visit Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. for $47 to $79.50.

Based in Texas, Vaughan is perhaps best known as the older brother of the late guitar powerhouse Stevie Ray Vaughan. Yet Jimmie Vaughan’s guitar prowess is long renowned, too. He earned his biggest claim to fame while with lead singer Kim Wilson as a member of the Austin, Texas-based Fabulous Thunderbirds. They earned national rock and pop success with 1986 single, “Tuff Enuff.”

For more information on tickets for Jimmie Vaughan and other performances at Paramount Bristol, call 423-274-8920. You can also buy tickets and more on-site at 518 State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, and online at https://paramountbristol.org.

Stay tuned for an announcement of the lineup for Border Bash, downtown Bristol’s longtime spring and summer concert series.

Meanwhile, Jonesborough’s Music on the Square announced their lineup five-months long series to begin on Friday, May 5 with the Yeehaw String Band. Slated for Fridays (except June 30) through Sept. 29, highlights for this year’s much beloved Music on the Square includes Cruz Contreras on May 19, Big Stone Gap’s Empty Bottle String Band on May 26, former Carolina Chocolate Drops leader Dom Flemons on June 2, and Johnson City’s Ed Snodderly on July 14.

Music on the Square, always free of charge, concludes on Sept. 29 with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley. In addition to the live music featured, each Friday’s edition of Music on the Square will pair with a particular food truck.

For more information on Music on the Square, call 423-753-1010. Visit them online at https://jonesborough.com/mots.

Download

Guitar wiz Joe Bonamassa, long a friend of the free MP3 download, has another to gift. Visit https://bit.ly/3V90FjL and fill in the blank. Within seconds, Bonamassa’s sizzling single “Black Roses” will drop into your email.