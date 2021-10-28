Short Takes: Clay Walker, Hogslop and more bring the heat

Clay Walker
Lone Star State country singer Clay Walker bulleted to country stardom like a racehorse out of the chute with 1993’s “What’s It to You.” Straight to No. 1 went Walker.
Inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2015, Walker gallops to town on Friday, Oct. 29, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. A new album, “Texas to Tennessee,” tucked into his saddlebags, Walker hauls nearly three decades of melodramatic country music to his name.
Remember Clay Walker? His 1993 eponymous debut album yielded three chart-topping singles, including the anthem “Live Until I Die.” The 1990s proved mighty kind to Walker. Hits ranged from 1995’s “This Woman and This Man” to 1997’s “One, Two, I Love You.” One of the era’s so-called “hat acts,” Walker’s unabashed over-the-top style of country endeared him to millions of fans.
Halloween Party
Not sure about werewolves of London, but perhaps the beasts of Bristol will howl in the coming moonlight.
You see, downtown Bristol’s Cascade Draft House presents its Halloween Party on Saturday. Show up, ideally in full Halloween regalia, on Oct. 30. Doors open at 2 p.m. A kids’ costume show begins at 3 p.m., followed by a pet costume show at 5 p.m. An adult costume contest commences at 8:30 p.m.
Music courtesy Johnson City’s captivating Kasey Williams takes root at 7 p.m. The stellar Soulamanders follow the costume contest. Williams’ recent past found her touring the world with her introspective brand of folk-rock. She’s lived in New York City, writes about her life and the world she observes, and maintains an outlook that brims with wide-eyed optimism and hope.
“These songs have a lot of weight to them,” said Williams.
The Hogslop String Band
Nashville’s Hogslop String Band performs like Old Crow Medicine Show’s hyperactive country cousins — and that’s saying a bucketful.
Sidle up to the up-close Down Home in Johnson City on Thursday, Nov. 4. Prepare to drop jaws and slap knees when The Hogslop String Band stirs up a mess of music.
Based in Nashville, Hogslop owes nods of thanks to stylistic forerunners including Old Crow and The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band. Likewise, they’re like the rowdy great-grandchildren of banjo whiz Uncle Dave Macon. Traditional music seeps from the pores of this kinetic four-man band. Epic performances at such venues as famed Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, established Hogslop as primo musicians and among today’s most energetic showmen.
Music Notes
Cool clung to the night air of downtown Bristol. Steady-rolling folks quickened their paces along the clogged sidewalks that flank State Street.
The brilliant marquee of the Paramount was emblazoned with the name “The Blind Boys of Alabama.” Up the street at The Cameo, its dazzling art deco sign advertised coming weeks and months of musical goodies.
So it went last Saturday night. Elizabethton’s Julie Williams enthralled an audience at Quaker Steak & Lube on the Virginia side of State. Down the street and inside the packed Paramount, the legendary Blind Boys lent their hammering voices to the tune of “Amazing Grace,” which they performed amid the melody of “House of the Rising Sun.”
Headlights bobbed and weaved along State Street.
Inside the ever-humming Cascade Draft House on the Tennessee side of State, Sam Collie and the Roustabouts surveyed Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” with aplomb.
Meanwhile, Bristol-based singer and songwriter Corey Snowden and his wife Sarah huddled at a table with new music on his mind. Seems he has a new EP, “Tennessee Line,” recorded and ready for release on Friday, Nov. 5, via all major music platforms.
“It’s a country and Southern rock album,” said Corey Snowden. “I love to tell stories with my music. It’s introspective. It’s stuff I’ve lived and been through.”
Conceived during the past three years, Snowden recorded his six-song EP in Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio and Matt Smile’s Audioasis Studio, each in downtown Bristol, Virginia.
Snowden’s title track, “Tennessee Line,” establishes a tone of heart and home. Encompassed by his soulful vocals, Snowden’s evocative originals are backboned with substance.
“With the song ‘Tennessee Line,’ I wanted to pay tribute to people who believed in me,” Snowden said. “I’m so proud of being from Bristol and what it represents.”
Primo players provide stout musicianship on Snowden’s songs. Among the players, Nashville vet Brent Mason supplied lead electric guitar, and the stellar Don Eanes played keyboards on several tracks, as did Tony Dingus on pedal steel guitar.
“Other than marrying my wife,” Snowden said, “this album is the biggest accomplishment of my life.”
For more information, reference Snowden’s new website, https://coreysnowdenmusic.com.
Tickets went on sale yesterday for Randy Houser at the Paramount in Bristol, Tennessee. The pop-country singer and songwriter will make his Paramount debut on Friday, March 18, 2022. For tickets and more information, call 423-274-8920 or visit www.paramountbristol.org.
Hitch a ride with Seattle indie rockers Subways on the Sun during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Hail www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/subwaysonthesun/the-honeymoon-stagecoach. Then dig Subways’ debut album, “The Honeymoon Stagecoach,” a 10-song exploration of pop-infused hooks-laden rock.
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.