Short Takes: Clay Walker, Hogslop and more bring the heat

So it went last Saturday night. Elizabethton’s Julie Williams enthralled an audience at Quaker Steak & Lube on the Virginia side of State. Down the street and inside the packed Paramount, the legendary Blind Boys lent their hammering voices to the tune of “Amazing Grace,” which they performed amid the melody of “House of the Rising Sun.”

Headlights bobbed and weaved along State Street.

Inside the ever-humming Cascade Draft House on the Tennessee side of State, Sam Collie and the Roustabouts surveyed Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” with aplomb.

Meanwhile, Bristol-based singer and songwriter Corey Snowden and his wife Sarah huddled at a table with new music on his mind. Seems he has a new EP, “Tennessee Line,” recorded and ready for release on Friday, Nov. 5, via all major music platforms.

“It’s a country and Southern rock album,” said Corey Snowden. “I love to tell stories with my music. It’s introspective. It’s stuff I’ve lived and been through.”

Conceived during the past three years, Snowden recorded his six-song EP in Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio and Matt Smile’s Audioasis Studio, each in downtown Bristol, Virginia.