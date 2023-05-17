Donnie Baker

Out of the sticks came hooked-on-hicks comedian Donnie Baker.

With more than a million Facebook followers, for nearly a decade Baker has attracted audiences throughout the south and beyond. See Baker make ’em laugh on Saturday, May 20 at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. Presented by Piney Flats’ East Tennessee Distillery, Baker headlines a show that includes hillbilly moonshiner comedian Biggins.

Baker came to national prominence courtesy “The Bob & Tom Show,” a nationally syndicated radio program. Expanded to the live stage, Baker’s rib-tickling topical schtick refers to such characters as his ex-girlfriend Angel and best friend Scotty. Not suitable for young kids, Baker’s not exactly raunchy but his isn’t humor tailored for around the dinner table, either. Instead, loosen the tie and laugh out loud to the ridiculousness of Donnie Baker.

If You Go

Who: Donnie Baker and Moonshiner Biggins’

When: Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $35-$57.50

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.donniebaker.com

Mac Powell

By the time of Third Day’s 1990s awakening, cheers supplanted jeers for those among the quickly growing world of Christian rock. Mac Powell co-founded and sang lead for Third Day.

When Third Day disbanded in 2018, Powell went solo. Experience Mac Powell, the voice of Third Day, at hallowed Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Sunday, May 21. Excellent tickets remain available.

Powell won four Grammys with Third Day. Aboard the band’s second album, 1997’s “Conspiracy No. 5,” they began to occupy radio and chart space alongside such secular rock bands as Pearl Jam. Long since widely accepted, Powell’s solo successes include hit singles “River of Life” and last year’s resoundingly dramatic “New Creation.”

If You Go

Who: Mac Powell

When: Sunday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $41.54-$87.50

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.macpowell.com

Will Hoge

Small town rocker Will Hoge occupies backroad lanes as paved by such American rockers as Tom Petty and John Fogerty.

A modern-day troubadour with a conscious, Will Hoge returns to the fabled Down Home in Johnson City on Saturday, May 20.

Like a stitch popped from the flag, Hoge explores Americana for all its wit and wisdom as well as its warts and worrisome traits.

Take 2018’s “My American Dream.” A scintillating indictment of what for generations was attainable, Hoge spoke for legions when he sang of those “under a bridge” and “…goin’ down.” Into the crosshairs, Hoge took aim at the rebel flag while still proclaiming Southern pride in “Still a Southern Man.” Yet from the opening song of his new album, Hoge concludes by singing he’s “happy as the music coming out of the speakers in the back of John Prine’s Cadillac.”

If You Go

Who: Will Hoge

When: Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $25-$30

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.willhoge.com

Music Notes

As the mercury rises and the calendar turns, we inch ever closer to the Sounds of Summer Concert Series. Now in its 25th year, the free summer-long concert series begins on Thursday, June 1 with From the Edge and concludes on Thursday, Aug. 31 with Thomas Taylor’s tribute to Conway Twitty.

Sounds of Summer stages each Tuesday and Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the Downtown Center in Bristol, Tennessee. You know, look for Tim White’s country music mural. In years past, such folks as a distinctly then-unknown as Jason Aldean have played the series, which sets up its stage in front of the mural.

Highlights during the forthcoming series includes Coal Camp on Thursday, June 8 as well as Cedar Valley on Tuesday, June 20.

Typically, bluegrass bands occupy the every-Tuesday slots while either country or rock bands fill out each Thursday.

Be sure to look for Bluff City’s Duty Free on Tuesday, June 27. A longtime and beloved folk-inflected bluegrass band, Duty Free features Charlie Powers and Bobby Love on lead vocals and Hal Boyd on upright bass.

Subsequent highlights include Kingsport’s country-rockers Borderline on Tuesday, July 6 followed a week later by Northeast Tennessee’s Slick Cadillac.

Galax bluegrass troupe The Loose Strings Band return to Sounds of Summer on Tuesday, July 18.

Be sure to circle your calendar for Nu-Blu. A far-from-traditional bluegrass band, Nu-Blu’s past includes a recording with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member of Sam & Dave, Sam Moore. Nu-Blu visits Bristol’s Sounds of Summer on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

They follow Honeybadgers, which includes Grammy-nominated member of Blue Highway Shawn Lane, who appears on the Sounds of Summer stage on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

For a complete listing of Sounds of Summer and for more information, call 423-764-7529. Check out the listing online at www.bristoltn.org/1393/2023-Sounds-of-Summer-Schedule.

Download

Violin maestro Stephane Grappelli helms this week’s free MP3 download.

Summon https://acousticdisc.com/product/stephane-grappelli-piano-explorations-download/ to locate “Exploration IV.” Culled from his “Piano Explorations” album, the track and album witness the breadth of Grappelli’s proficiency beyond his legendary touch on violin.