Adam Bolt

Abingdon’s Adam Bolt has not simply come from out of the blue.

Hot off an opening slot for a sold-out slot for 49 Winchester last weekend at Paramount Bristol, Adam Bolt headlines his own show this weekend at Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon. See Bolt flash with the power of music on Friday, April 7. Time, 6 p.m.

Bolt’s a veteran. In duty as a local musician of widespread merit for many years now, the distinctive singer with such songs of merit as “Coke for the Road” owns a stout following. Reasonably so. He sounds worthy of national acclaim. Listen for songs such as “Far Gone” or “Animals in the News,” during which Bolt’s often wry in lyrics and memorable in message. Like gold in the pocket, Adam Bolt’s a local treasure worthy of ample attention.

If You Go

Who: Adam Bolt and Roger Ramsey

When: Friday, April 7 at 6 p.m.

Where: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 149 Deadmore St., Abingdon

Admission: $10

Info: 276-477-1953

Web, audio and video: www.adamboltmusic.com

Carter Family Fold

Carter Family Fold Saturday nights have long meant fiddle-heavy music hewn from the mountains.

Songs people can dance to and ponder about, Southwest Virginia’s Empty Bottle String Band serve exactly that whenever they take to the bandstand. An ideal fit, they return to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday, April 8 on A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia.

It’s music of and from the mountains. Songs including “Mississippi Sawyer” and “Fire on the Mountain” emanate from the Empty Bottle String Band such to invite heels to click along the dancefloor. Led by Tyler Hughes on banjo and Stephanie Jeter on upright bass, the Empty Bottle String Band renew music of the 1930s with such enthusiasm that they sound as if transported from those many decades past.

If You Go

Who: Empty Bottle String Band

When: Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Carter Family Fold,

Admission: $10 adults, $3 children ages 6 to 11; children younger than 6 admitted free

Info: 276-594-0676

Web, audio and video: www.emptybottlestringband.com

Rebekah Todd

Several EPs and LPs mark the outpouring of music made thus far from one Rebekah Todd.

Todd leads her band, the Odyssey, to Bristol Casino in Bristol, Virginia, on Thursday, April 13. Another in a journey along their road of music that’s led Todd and company down musical paths their own, the show brands as one for worthy well of your time.

More cosmic pop that cosmic rock, Rebekah Todd & the Odyssey create little monsters of melodic charm. As illustrated on their latest album, last year’s “Realign,” the North Carolina-based singer and band create unforgettable tones of tunes. Listen to “Oh Brother.” That’s a singer and band tempered and hungry. Likewise, the quirky “Night Train” and ethereal “Rock Bottom.” Musical imprints strong, Todd makes music for those adventurous of mind and sinewy of body.

If You Go

Who: Rebekah Todd & the Odyssey

When: Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Web, audio and video: www.rebekahtodd.com

Music Notes

Last Thursday afternoon, officials from the Birthplace of Country Music announced the full lineup for September’s 22nd Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Tickets are on sale for the three-day festival, which stages in downtown Bristol from Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

A number of festival favorites return. They include country’s Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives as well as singer-songwriter extraordinaire, Jim Lauderdale, who returns for his 11th step to the stage at Rhythm & Roots.

In late January, an initial 10 acts were announced. They include festival first-timers Nickel Creek and Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, as well as The Mavericks and Watchhouse. Amythyst Kiah, who resides in Johnson City and tours nationally and internationally, was announced as returning to Rhythm & Roots after a year away from her hometown festival.

Rhythm & Roots favorites including bluegrass wonder Sierra Hull and musical adventurer Darrell Scott with his Electrifying Trio number among the many acts announced last Thursday. Oliver Wood, who has played Rhythm & Roots as part of The Wood Brothers, returns with his trio. Alison Brown brings her banjo, Daniel Donato his Cosmic Country, Wilderado their rock, and Tommy Prine the songs of his father John Prine as well as his own.

Bristol’s Dallas Wayne brings country. Dallas Moore brings country, too, though more from an outlaw vein. Knoxville’s Sam Quinn, a longtime participant during Rhythm & Roots, explores sonic terrain with the Cartwright Brothers Band.

There’s far more — Bristol’s outstanding Annabelle’s Curse, for instance. Likewise, Johnson City’s can’t-miss Bill and the Belles. Reference this column for more exploration into the lineup of the forthcoming Rhythm & Roots in the coming weeks and months.

For more information and to purchase wristbands for entry, visit https://bristolrhythm.com or call 423-573-1927.

Billy Corgan’s Smashing Pumpkins headline this week’s free MP3 downloads. Find an entire concert at https://archive.org/details/tsp2022-11-19.aud1. Staged in November at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the show features some of the alt rock band’s greatest hits including “1979” and “Ava Adore” along with a cover of The Talking Heads’ “Once in a Lifetime.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@aol.com