Real Heroes

Superheroes are real. DC’s Superman and Batman as well as Marvel’s Spider-Man and Avengers occupy comic books and movie screens as gigantic figments of imaginations.

Meantime, real-time marvels walk among us. They’re the Real Heroes of River’s Way. See them perform their marvelous magic on stage at Theatre Bristol’s ARTspace on Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26 in Bristol, Tennessee.

Experience wisdom with wow! View entertainment with boom! No, it’s not circa ’60s “Batman.” These Real Heroes need neither capes nor capers, vipers nor villains. Instead, they’re a group of talented folks whose inspirational lives encounter a variety of challenges in their daily walks through life. They act on stage to entertain, laugh as most of us should, and feel like most of us hope we can. They are, after all, Real Heroes and they’re among us all.

If You Go

What: Theatre Bristol presents Real Heroes with River’s Way

When: Saturday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Theatre Bristol ARTspace, 506 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $5

Info: 423-212-3625

Arlo McKinley

When you’re down and think you’re out, listen to Arlo McKinley. When you’re blue and feel as alone as a cold slab of tombstone, listen to Arlo McKinley.

Arlo McKinley occupies a pair of local marquees this weekend. On Saturday, March 25, the profoundly moving singer-songwriter practices his craft at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia. One night later, McKinley returns to the Down Home in Johnson City. Either night in either town, McKinley brings a batch of hope packaged as songs that matter.

Discovered by the late John Prine, the Cincinnati native blends soul-stirring elements as brewed from such influences as country’s George Jones, soul’s Otis Redding, and rock’s Social Distortion. As illustrated on McKinley’s “This Mess We’re In” album, even when he whispers, his lyrics scream. Yeah, he’s been down and may well be again, but his songs provide home for himself and for us all.

If You Go

Who: Arlo McKinley

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Jettie Baker Center, 348 Main St., Clintwood, Va.

Admission: $20-$25

Info: 276-926-6034

Web, audio and video: www.arlomckinley.com

Fozzy

No, Fozzy is not a Muppet on the loose.

Instead, got metal? Get Fozzy. For two decades Fozzy built a base in rock’s heavy metal world as blazing guitar riff machines and showmen. Catch their hooks-laden style on Monday, March 27 at Capone’s in Johnson City.

Led by lead singer Chris Jericho and guitarist Rich Ward, Fozzy’s presence elevated during the past decade upon the strength of such songs as “Sandpaper.” Head bangers are paying attention. For instance, their video for “Judas” garnered more than 61 million views and counting on You Tube. Videos for “Painless” and “I Still Burn” add another 13 million. Takeaway? Fozzy isn’t so fuzzy, but they’re loud and infectious and metal according to today.

If You Go

Who: Fozzy

When: Monday, March 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Capone’s, 227 E. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $25

Info: 423-928-2295

Web, audio and video: https://fozzyrock.com

Music Notes

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion officials will release the entire lineup for September’s festival on Thursday, March 30. Slated to whirr to life on Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10, the downtown Bristol cavalcade of music owns a long history of featuring wide varieties of music.

Ten artists have already been named. They include such festival first-timers as country’s Mavericks and Virginia’s musical wunderkind Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers. Also among the aforementioned acts there’s progressive bluegrass’ Nickel Creek, sort-of-country star Margo Price, Castlewood’s 49 Winchester, Johnson City’s Amythyst Kiah, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Watchhouse, and Wilderado.

Rhythm & Roots officials released a hazed photo of the lineup on Tuesday. Yes, their names are there, but they’ve been concealed…somewhat. However, an eagle-eyed look reveals that yes, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will be among next week’s announced acts. Furthermore, look closer to see the names of Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Band, Jim Lauderdale, and more. Go ahead, take a look for yourself at www.facebook.com/bristolrhythm.

While on Rhythm & Roots’ Facebook page, spy a link for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers Choice Awards. Among the items readers can vote on is Best Music Festival, for which one can vote for Rhythm & Roots. Simply visit www.10best.com to vote.

Meanwhile, venture to https://bristolrhythm.com to buy tickets. They’re on sale right now for $140 per three-day pass. If one so chooses, add-ons exist in the form of VIP tickets, swag bags, shuttle bus passes and so forth. Call 423-573-1927 for additional information.

Guitar wizardry meet mandolin mastery during this week’s free MP3 download. Visit https://acousticdisc.com/product/tommy-emmanuel-and-david-grisman-pickin-download/ to find “Tipsy Gypsy.” Played by guitar empresario Tommy Emmanuel and mandolin wiz David Grisman, the song highlights music played loose yet tight and cool though exceedingly hot.