Short Takes: 10,000 Maniacs, Three Dog Night make their numbers at The Cameo

Bobby Clay & The Hillbilly Borrachos

Like wildwood weeds reaching for the sky, bands abound near and about Bristol.

Take Bobby Clay & The Hillbilly Borrachos. They’ve been appearing in such roadside establishments as The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee. Catch them in Spence Flagg’s affable venue on Friday, April 29. Like a smile, admission is free.

Based in Bristol, Bobby Clay’s Hillbilly Borrachos blend Appalachian essence with touches of rock ’n’ roll beauty as applied with a hillbilly touch. Yeah, that’s a mouthful. But so is their music. Could be they will look to Steve Earle for a tune, but they’re at their best when foraging through their sack of originals for “Can’t Have You” or “Sometimes.”

If You Go: Bobby Clay & The Hillbilly Borrachos » Who: Bobby Clay & The Hillbilly Borrachos » When: Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m. » Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-1185 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/Bobby-Clay-The-Hillbilly-Borrachos-101216748973506/

The Hillbilly Gypsies

West Virginia’s Hillbilly Gypsies have been burning bandstands to cinders for two decades now.

Led by Trae and Jamie Lynn Buckner, The Hillbilly Gypsies turn another page on Saturday, April 30, at the historic Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia. They are a welcoming band, and their fiery repertoire fits like a howdy from a friend at the Carter Fold.

Birthed in the aftermath of America’s “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” boom, The Hillbilly Gypsies captivated on the more mountainous aspects of bluegrass. They play fast, wild and sometimes crazy.

“We’re not your grandpa’s bluegrass band,” said Trae Buckner. “People have referred to us as your crazy uncle’s bluegrass band.”

If You Go: The Hillbilly Gypsies » Who: The Hillbilly Gypsies » When: Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. » Where: The Carter Family Fold, 3449 A.P. Carter Highway, Hiltons, Va. » Admission: $10 adults, $2 children ages 6 to 11, children ages 6 and younger admitted free » Info: 276-594-0676 » Web, audio and video: https://thehillbillygypsies.com

Beth Snapp

Johnson City’s Beth Snapp sings like a bird flies. She’s a natural.

With songs from her soul, Snapp looks to move all who catch her at the Down Home in Johnson City on Saturday, April 30. Snapp’s substantive songs resonate from the stage and into the lives of music lovers.

Perhaps it’ll be “Grime and Grace,” a song she wrote with Blue Highway’s Tim Stafford. Maybe she’ll offer “That Can’t Be Me,” a reflective folk tune she penned more than a decade ago. Whichever, from Snapp, new songs provide warmth and old songs comfort. A thought worth having, a friend worth knowing, Beth Snapp’s music may come from the stage, but it goes home with those who give it a chance.

If You Go: Beth Snapp » Who: Beth Snapp » When: Saturday, April 30, at 8 p.m. » Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City » Admission: $22 » Info: 423-929-9822 » Web, audio and video: http://bethsnapp.com

Music Notes

Rock ’n’ roll luminaries hobnobbed in Bristol during the past week.

On Thursday, former Eagle Don Felder quietly toured Bristol’s Birthplace of Country Music Museum. One night later, Felder offered a show’s worth of Eagles songs — including the epic “Hotel California,” to a nearly sold-out and quite receptive audience at the Paramount.

Meanwhile and just down State Street, New York’s 10,000 Maniacs held court at The Cameo. Their 90-minute-plus set began with Patti Smith’s “Because the Night,” continued with Roxy Music’s “More Than This” and concluded with their own smash, “These Are Days.”

Backstage, 10,000 Maniacs co-founder Steve Gustafson complimented Bristol as “a wonderfully attractive music city.”

Three Dog Night co-founder Danny Hutton concurred on Saturday night. Onstage at The Cameo and backstage after the show, silver-haired Hutton waxed poetic about Bristol and the kindness the city showed him and his bandmates.

“I would love to come back to Bristol,” Hutton said. “We love Bristol.”

Three Dog Night was given lots to love — and then gave it back. Before a sold-out audience, their 17-song set opened courtesy 1972’s taut “The Family of Man” and closed with an uproarious “Joy to the World.” In between, their show played out and sounded like they had dropped a needle upon a greatest-hits album.

Three Dog Night threw more hits than angry Mike Tyson on an airplane. Only thing, the venerable pop-rockers smacked of unmitigated joy. Tunes including the terminally melodic “Shambala” and a soulful “Eli’s Coming” inspired bodies to sway and heads to nod to and fro.

But it took Three Dog Night’s one new song to compel a standing ovation. During their encore, Hutton and company delivered a hopeful, euphoric “Prayer for the Children,” which hails from a forthcoming new album.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have a few hits,” Hutton said. “Every song you heard tonight was a hit for Three Dog Night.”

Guitar virtuoso Jimmie Vaughan tunes up in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply crank up www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/jimmie-vaughan/oct-10-2021-paste-studio-atx-austin-tx1. Find five tracks, including a blistering take on Gatemouth Brown’s “Dirty Work at the Crossroads,” recorded live at Paste Studio last October.

