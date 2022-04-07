David Prince teaches high school civics classes by day in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

But on weekend nights, Prince and his wife Teresa transform into the sensational Laid Back Country Picker and Honey.

Serious musicians in not-so-serious get-ups, Laid Back Country Picker and Honey drop by Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon on Friday, April 8. Their alter ego group, Luna and the Mountain Jets, opens the evening with their brand of straight-up Appalachian rock.

“You get a guy dressed in cheap Western clothes. You get a lady in a housecoat and curlers playing drums who doesn’t speak,” said David Prince, aka Laid Back Country Picker. “It’s a ’70s concert.”

Ask any fan of Laid Back Country Picker. They love him, and they absolutely adore Honey. Expressionless onstage, she does speak when out of character.

“With every bone in my body, I love Honey,” Teresa “Honey” Prince said. “It’s a character so different from me. I look up to Honey.”

Like the hillbilly Black Keys, Laid Back Country Picker’s more up the holler than down in the town. A country boy with a loud guitar, the mutton-chopped and long-haired Kentuckian portrays a close-shaved style of music minimalism. Comedic touch attached.

And it started with a T-shirt.

“There was a photograph of me, which was put on a T-shirt,” David Prince said by phone from Princeton, West Virginia. “Then Tyler Childers started wearing it.”

Voila! Quicker than a howdy in a holler, Laid Back Country Picker took off. With a name from a Waylon Jennings song and Childers’ encouragement, albums were recorded, videos shot, and tour dates followed.

They caught on in 2017. A video for Laid Back’s easy-does-it song, “Magoffin County Cadillac,” established Laid Back Country Picker and Honey’s personas for the public.

“People who saw the video loved it,” David Prince said. “Tyler used his music connections to get the song on SiriusXM radio.”

Onlookers may imagine that Prince and his wife are making fun of certain people. They’re not at all. In fact, they’re coming from distinct points of commonality.

“I was raised poor, in a trailer,” David Prince said. “In high school, I wasn’t a very good student. I wanted to be a rock star. When we got married, Teresa and I were struggling. She said, ‘I want to make something of my life.’ Well, I always loved civics and government classes in high school.”

So they enrolled in and graduated from college. Teaching jobs followed, which eventually led to David Prince teaching Childers, who grew up to be an Americana sensation.

“He was in my civics class,” David Prince said. “He made his grades, did his homework. He was carrying his guitar around in class with him back then.”

Prince, a longtime guitarist in such East Kentucky rock bands as Night Train and Luna and the Mountain Jets, appealed to teenaged Tyler Childers. He remembered his high school teacher when, after his own career as a musician took root and flourished, he offered a hand to Prince.

Consequently, Laid Back Country Picker’s most recent album, 2020’s “Kingsport,” was issued on Childers’ Hickman Holler Records.

“He’s everything. This wouldn’t have happened without Tyler. He opened the door,” David Prince said. “When he got his first gig at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, he asked me to come out and do the first song. That’s how Tyler is.”

Now David and Teresa Prince are hard at work on the third Laid Back Country Picker album.

“The new record is pretty much a rock record,” David Prince said. “It’s got a ’70s rock feel. A lot of it sounds like AC/DC with a hillbilly singer.”

Distinction personified, there’s not another act quite like Laid Back Country Picker and Honey.

“I’ll tell you what,” Teresa Prince said, “It’s lovely.”

Only in America.

“If I saw somebody else doing this,” David Prince said, “I’d buy a ticket.”