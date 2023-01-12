Scythian to make triumphant return to The Cameo

Scythian could make a corpse rise up and get down.

Long beloved in Bristol, Scythian makes its triumphant return to the Birthplace of Country Music on Friday, Jan. 20, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. Founded nearly 20 years ago by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka, Scythian leapt from street corners to stages the world round.

But Bristol maintains a special beat in their enthusiastic arteries.

“When we first played Bristol, we played the back deck at O’Mainnin’s,” said Danylo “Dan” Fedoryka by phone from his home in Northern Virginia. “There was all of this dust. People were clogging. Leah Ross, from Rhythm & Roots, was right up front for three hours. She was clogging the entire time.”

Thus began a love affair of which even Dan Fedoryka’s wife approves and encourages.

“I went to Bristol and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum on our honeymoon to show my wife,” Fedoryka said. “Bristol, we go way back.”

Scythian most recently performed in downtown Bristol last July. They appeared in Cumberland Square Park during Border Bash and its Fourth of July event. Fedoryka said they chose Bristol and The Cameo to stage its first show of 2023.

Good reason, too. The love Scythian feels for and exhibits about Bristol is shared and equaled by their extraordinarily avid fan base in Bristol.

“The Bristol Sessions kind of explains it best,” Fedoryka said. “There was an ad put in a newspaper in 1927. Everybody came out of the woodwork. That type of spirit doesn’t go away. When we come to Bristol, we feel that. That spirit in the music, it comes from you all in Bristol.”

Scythian serves spirited music. Like a Saturday night smoke-filled and fightin’ happy honky-tonk. Like a Sunday morning holy hellfire and brimstone Pentecostal church service. Scythian means to get down for a get-down kinda crowd.

“Our earliest fans say that the energy, we sound like we did when they first saw us,” Fedoryka said. “We started out as street performers. Alex and I performed on street corners before we had a name. On the streets, if it’s not moving you, why should it move them?”

Alex and Dan’s parents immigrated to America from Ukraine. Music accompanied their journey.

“My dad was a mountain man,” Dan Fedoryka said.

Their parents instilled music from their homeland into the young boys. Not just any music. Klezmer, which combines Yiddish words for instrument and song to form the word Klezmer, comes from deep Jewish traditions. Its sound, similar to that of Louisiana’s Cajun, is performed as highly energetic dance music.

“If you hear Klezmer music,” Fedoryka said, “your hips start shaking. If you listen to Irish music, your toes start tapping.”

That’s Scythian. As heard on such albums as 2020’s “Roots & Stones,” Scythian rates well as a band to boot the gloom from one’s day.

“We’d play our Ukrainian music in Bristol, and they got it,” Fedoryka said. “We’ve been doing this for 18 years, and now all of a sudden people want to support Ukraine. We just happened to fall in line with Irish music and grew up in the Shenandoah Mountains. But people now sing, play our Ukrainian stuff. It’s mountain music.”

Scythian applied their deep and intertwined cultural roots into their latest album, “Christmas Out at Sea.” However, given that Christmas came and went several weeks ago, will they perform any of those lustrously performed songs in Bristol come January 20?

“Good question!” Fedoryka said. “We’ll do one for sure, maybe more. We’ll do ‘The Wellerman Christmas.’ If people shout for more, we may do more.”

Spin Scythian’s “Christmas Out at Sea” record. It holds up exceedingly well at Christmas and beyond.

“We wanted to do songs that were not in the mainstream,” Fedoryka said. “None of the songs are original. We did two or three carols per song, layering.”

Take the song, “Let All Mortal Flesh Keep Silent.” Without Scythian’s recording, it’s extremely unlikely it found space alongside “Jingle Bells” this Christmas.

“It goes back to the year 200,” Fedoryka said of the chantlike, church bells incorporated song. “I had never heard it. Now, all of our fans are clamoring for another Christmas album.”

Meanwhile, Bristol beams in the headlights for Scythian. Melodic jolts of music injected with fountains of positivity they bring merry to a new year of hopes for merrier times.

“Our motto is old time, good times,” Fedoryka said.

If You Go

Who: Scythian and Craig Street Ramblers

When: Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $29.98-$39.98

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.scythianmusic.com