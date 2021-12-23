Scotty Melton talks symbolism and partnership with Justin Townes Earle

BRISTOL, Va. — He speaks with a rasp and walks kind of crooked-like. Gray is in his beard, white is in his hair, and pure unadulterated beauty brands his music.
Encased guitar in hand, when Scotty Melton strode inside Blackbird Bakery last week for an interview, people parted, or at least it seemed that way.
Melton returns to The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, Monday, Dec. 27. When he sings as when he speaks, ragged glory of life lived on the edge and sometimes well beyond, flashes like that of a shiny, straight razor. Yeah, Melton cuts, deeply.
“When I heard the chorus,” said Melton of “Rogers Park,” a song he wrote with his late pal, Justin Townes Earle, “it hit me like a freight train, man.”
Consider such lines from “Rogers Park” as: “Moulin wine and lonesome, it’s cutting clean through my heart.”
Melton’s songs, constellations of observations and happenstances gathered from a life oft-lived on the edge, warrant multiple spins.
Dexterity of melody joins Melton’s crisp acuity with lyrics to create music equal parts alarming, addictive and memorable. Point to the point, his song “Long Sleeves in the Summer Blues.”
“It’s a song about street people, drug addicts,” Melton said. “It’s talking about manipulation and it’s about lying, mainly to yourself.”
Like Vincent Van Gogh or perhaps Claude Monet, Melton’s guitar provides the strokes, his lyrics the paint for his own brand of impressionistic songs.
“They’re symbolic,” Melton said of his creations. “You work for a lot of them, but sometimes they just come. It’s imagery and symbols drawn from everyday life. It leaves them open for interpretation.”
Back to “Rogers Park” for “See my dreams before my eyes, shadows on the wall …”
A houndstooth hat perched on his head, a scarf around his neck. Eyeglasses clung to the tip of his nose. One second he recited lyrics to “Gypsy Carnival Girl,” a song he recently wrote with Stacey Fox. Pause, several sips of coffee, and the late Justin Townes Earle — son of the legendary Steve Earle, his pal of more than two decades, appeared in conversation.
For a time, the late Earle lived with Melton and his family in Johnson City. There and in Steve Earle’s house on Steve Earle’s guitars, they wrote songs by day and lived the wild life by night.
“Justin was more straightforward than I am,” Melton said. “He was a street kid. When I was in Nashville, he showed me all the backstreets, you know. Being older, I wish I had been a better influence on him.”
Justin Townes Earle, a wildly talented musician and son of the legendary Steve Earle, died on Aug. 20, 2020, from an accidental drug overdose.
“I called Steve the day he died,” Melton said. “He just kept saying, ‘38 … years old. 38 … years old.’”
A memorial concert, organized and led by his father, will be Jan. 4 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The day would have been Justin’s 40th birthday. Melton said he will perform “Rogers Park” during the show.
“Completely honored,” Melton said. “Steve called me and said, ‘You’re invited.’ I hope it’s a celebration.”
Melton said Steve Earle and his band, The Dukes, would back him onstage at the Ryman. He said he will perform a song that he wrote with Justin, “Rogers Park,” the 10th track on Justin’s 2010 album, “Harlem River Blues.”
“I never dreamed I would ever play the Ryman,” Melton said. “That part hasn’t sunk in yet.”
“‘Rogers Park’ was the last song Justin and I wrote together,” Melton said, which includes such lost-in-lonesome words as “I ain’t got no place I can fall.”
Melancholic beauty rises as if to kiss a darkened sky in “Rogers Park.” So it goes with much of Melton’s and Earle’s finest work.
“I heard Justin in another room, plunking on the guitar,” Melton said. “Then I stared to write. I had a line. He had a line. Pretty soon, we had a song.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.