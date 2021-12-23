Scotty Melton talks symbolism and partnership with Justin Townes Earle

Like Vincent Van Gogh or perhaps Claude Monet, Melton’s guitar provides the strokes, his lyrics the paint for his own brand of impressionistic songs.

“They’re symbolic,” Melton said of his creations. “You work for a lot of them, but sometimes they just come. It’s imagery and symbols drawn from everyday life. It leaves them open for interpretation.”

Back to “Rogers Park” for “See my dreams before my eyes, shadows on the wall …”

A houndstooth hat perched on his head, a scarf around his neck. Eyeglasses clung to the tip of his nose. One second he recited lyrics to “Gypsy Carnival Girl,” a song he recently wrote with Stacey Fox. Pause, several sips of coffee, and the late Justin Townes Earle — son of the legendary Steve Earle, his pal of more than two decades, appeared in conversation.

For a time, the late Earle lived with Melton and his family in Johnson City. There and in Steve Earle’s house on Steve Earle’s guitars, they wrote songs by day and lived the wild life by night.