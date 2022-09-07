Rosanne Cash to make first appearance in Bristol Sunday - 'It's time'

Rosanne Cash was born almost exactly six months before the first hit in the long and storied career of her father, Johnny Cash.

By the time she signed with her father’s label, Columbia Records, he was a country music legend.

Now she’s in her 67th year, and prepared to make her first appearance in Bristol. Rosanne Cash headlines the final day of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. See her Sunday on the State Street Stage at 5:15 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to it, you know, my first time playing in Bristol,” Cash by phone last Friday from LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York. “Bristol, it’s got so much resonance, history for the world and for my family, so I’m looking forward to it. It’s time.”

As a teenager, Cash appeared on her father’s album from 1974, “The Junkie and the Juicehead Minus Me.” She sang “Broken Freedom Song.” Five years later and signed to Columbia, her eponymous-titled album hit stores. Her first single, a duet with Bobby Bare on “No Memories Hangin’ ‘Round,” peaked at number 17 on Billboard’s country singles chart.

“What’s even weirder, I only feel like I’m 40 years old, so I don’t know how that happened,” Cash said. “When I think of myself, oh, I must be about 45, and then I remember how old I am.”

Cash hit paydirt with 1981’s “Seven Year Ache.” The album vaulted to number one on Billboard’s country albums chart. It earned her a gold album for sales exceeding 500,000 copies.

Two years ago, Rolling Stone magazine issued its “50 Country Albums Every Rock Fan Should Own” list. Her father’s “At Folsom Prison” was picked number one. Her “Seven Year Ache” clocked in at an impressive number 28. It gets even better.

“Yesterday,” Cash said, “Rolling Stone released their 100 best country albums of all-time, and my album ‘Seven Year Ache’ was at number 20. I couldn’t believe it. That came out yesterday, and I am incredibly proud.”

During her early years in country music as now, Cash followed her own route. She’s enjoyed multiple chart-topping singles. Tunes including 1981’s “My Baby Thinks He’s a Train” and 1989’s “I Don’t Want to Spoil the Party,” emanated from resoluteness compounded by willpower and talent gifted to brand her own style.

“You know, it’s been 43 years since that first single with Bobby Bare. That’s impossible for me to believe,” Cash said. “I am the luckiest person in the world. I think I’m lucky, but I also have a really strong work ethic, which I inherited from my dad.”

Cash encountered doubters and naysayers in those days. Think about it. She’s the daughter of one of country music’s most distinctive and famous singers of all-time. Yet she persisted in traveling along her own set of artistic tracks.

“I am nothing if not persistent,” Cash said. “I’m still curious. I’m still excited about the music. I still want to become better with everything I do. I think that’s part of sustaining a long career. I never got jaded. I never lost my passion and my interests. I just showed up for work for 45 years.”

Her voice, her songs, her spirit – each of which propel her latest album “She Remembers Everything” to the status of a newfound gem, remains well intact. Stylistically, no one else in either the Cash or the Carter family established a style quite like hers. She makes her own way.

“I had a really strong sense of who I was as an artist, as a musician, as a songwriter, she said. “I stuck to it, wanted to develop, wanted to become better at it. I didn’t really sway from that.”

Rosanne Cash epitomizes authenticity. She’s as real as an oak that anchors a yard.

“I think people appreciate authenticity. I think people, even if they don’t like it, appreciate authenticity. I know I do. It’s just easier to follow your own heart.”

Trends oftentimes reincarnate, but true relevance never leaves.

“I couldn’t agree more,” Cash said. “The Beatles are as relevant today as they were back then. Hank Williams is as relevant today. Willie Nelson. My dad. Loretta Lynn. It’s as relevant today as it was back then.”

Cash comes to town as part of an iron-strong yet heart-wide-open legacy of music and musicians. It’s in her fabric. It’s in Bristol’s fabric. History woven like memories made well and cherished, with a humble mind and loving heart, Rosanne Cash will contribute to the beloved canon of Bristol’s music history come Sunday in the Birthplace of Country Music.

“For me, it’s an honor,” Cash said. “I’m definitely an inheritor of the beauty of that history. I’m coming to pay homage to the geographical verse and the historical verse. I’m proud to be part of that tradition, and personally to be a step-daughter of that tradition.”

