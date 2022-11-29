Rhythm & Roots attendance was up 19% this past year

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Birthplace of Country Music is feeling pretty good heading into 2023.

Leah Ross, BCM’s executive director of advancement, presented an update to members of the Bristol Tennessee City Council during a work session Tuesday highlighting the three branches of the Birthplace of Country Music – the BCM Museum, Radio Bristol and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

“I think we’ve had a good year,” Ross said. “We were able to survive the pandemic. I think we are back on track to have a red letter year this year.”

According to Ross, Rhythm & Roots drew 32,000 attendees in September, up 5,000 from 2021. The BCM Museum has had 19,500 visitors this year, Ross said, which is up 1,000 from last year, with visitors coming from all 50 states and four countries.

This past weekend, Rhythm & Roots held a special holiday weekend sale with $100 weekend passes for 2023’s festival. Promoted by a meet and greet with Southwest Virginia band 49 Winchester held at the museum Black Friday, the sale went well, according to Ross, who said people lined up at 9 a.m. to see members of the band.

“We are up to close to 2,800 tickets so far that we’ve sold for next year, and the only artist that we’ve announced is 49 Winchester, so I think it speaks to what we bring to our community,” Ross said.

Also a point of discussion was the success and future growth of the Farm and Fun Time shows put on monthly at the BCM Museum and occasionally the Paramount. The show has an 18 million person footprint through Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS and across North Carolina, according to Ross, who said a goal is to expand the show into Texas, California and to a national audience.