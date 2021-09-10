Rhythm and Roots opens tonight

Tammy Rogers jokes that the problem with the SteelDrivers is the lead vocalists keep spontaneously exploding like the drummers in the fictional 1980s rock band Spinal Tap.
While younger fans may be scrambling for YouTube or Wikipedia to lock in on that obscure pop culture reference, Rogers and the rest of the real-life Grammy Award-winning SteelDrivers are Bristol bound with their fifth lead vocalist in the band’s 16-year history. They will headline a show at 10 tonight at the State Street stage on opening night of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
The 20th anniversary music festival, which pays homage to the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings dubbed the “big bang” of commercial country music, unfolds downtown tonight, Saturday and Sunday with nearly 100 bands performing on 13 outdoor and indoor stages. Gates open at 3 p.m., music begins at some stages at 5 p.m., and most stages host three shows tonight.
Other opening night headliners include John Anderson, Lonesome River Band, Hayes Carll, Folk Soul Revival, Cory Wong, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amythyst Kiah, John R. Miller and The Commonheart.
“This is one of our perennial favorites,” founding member and Hawkins County native Rogers told the Herald Courier this week. “I love Bristol, and I love this festival. My favorite [part] is that Americana mixture. Musically, I grew up playing bluegrass, but I listen to so many different styles of music, and I just love the mix.”
This year marks the seventh BR&RR appearance for the Nashville-based band known for its high-energy stage shows, loyal fans dubbed SteelHeads and a searing musical repertoire blending rock, bluegrass, blues and country.
With a nucleus of founding members Rogers on fiddle, Richard Bailey on banjo and bass player Mike Fleming, along with now-longtime member Brent Truitt on mandolin, the band has survived several transitions that began when founding vocalist Chris Stapleton left after two successful records and five years of touring to pursue a solo career in 2010.
Stapleton was the front man when the band first performed at this festival in 2009, but by their 2011 return, Muscle Shoals bluesman Gary Nichols ably filled that slot, as he did again when the band returned in 2012. Nichols left the band in 2017, just a few weeks before the Bristol show. Adam Wakefield, who starred on “The Voice,” was an admirable fill-in that September, but he later gave way to Kelvin Damrell, who seemed worthy of matching Stapleton’s vocal grit on band favorites like “Drinking Dark Whiskey,” “Reckless Side of Me,” “Ghosts of Mississippi” and the iconic “Where Rainbows Never Die.”
The band’s most recent Bristol show featured a preview of the band’s 2020 record “Bad For You” showcasing Damrell’s vocals. The record was released in February 2020, just as the global pandemic was taking hold. That kept them from touring to promote the record and ultimately cost them the talented Kentucky-born singer.
“With Kelvin Damrell, we had a new record with him on it, we had the best year ever on the books [2019], but when we shut down, we had no money coming in, and he had to go back and get his old job back. Being home with his family, his wife and two younger boys, it was hard for him to revert back to the uncertainty of touring live,” Rogers said.
She and the remaining band members busied themselves with studio work and other jobs.
“I have never experienced anything like that in my life, and I don’t think any of my generation has. There is nothing I can think of that even remotely compares. … Suddenly, you realize the impermanence of that. It’s emotionally very difficult to handle. … It kind of shakes you to your core,” Rogers said. “It was unbelievably difficult; it’s still difficult. We’re looking at this fall, and we’ve already lost two shows due to COVID. We’re wondering what will happen. As things move indoors with theaters and such, are we going to get shut down again? Who knows? It’s still very precarious.”
The band resumed touring earlier this summer with a western swing as Matt Dame joined the lineup in July. The Alabama native is a 15-year veteran Nashville session singer/songwriter.
Hitting the stage was “incredible,” she said.
“It felt like a celebration. For those of us that are performers and draw so much enjoyment and energy, it felt like, ‘Wow, this has definitely been missed.’ Going forward, I hope we don’t take it for granted. When you’ve been at it as long as most of us have, you get a little cranky. You’ve got to get out and play, you’ve got to travel. Now it’s great, this is awesome. That’s a good perspective to have,” Rogers said.
Cognizant of the political firestorm surrounding the vaccination debate, Rogers said the band agreed to work with promoters to try and keep everyone healthy.
“We feel like we’ll do the best we can to make ourselves safe and try to cooperate with whoever is promoting the show, the venues, whatever they are asking, we are trying to provide because this is our livelihood,” she said. “We want everyone to be safe. I get why it’s impossible for Bristol — it’s a street fair and your audience is outside — to have masks or show vaccine cards or whatever.”
Rhythm & Roots is requiring band members, crews and others working onstage or backstage to show proof of vaccination or negative test results — which Rogers said is fine with the band.
The SteelDrivers have stopped doing meet-and-greet events and similar fan interactions for the time being.
“It feels a little safer right now to avoid those situations. We have our little bubble onstage, and hopefully our fans take care of themselves,” she said. “I hate it’s become a political issue. It’s a health issue. I take offense with folks who pushed it into a political arena. It’s hard. At the end of the day, we want to play music, support our families, and we want people to stay safe.”
And tonight she wants SteelHeads and new fans alike to be ready to party.
“We’re probably going to be amped up and ready to rock,” she said. “Hopefully, they’re ready to sing loud and proud. They’ll get to hear their favorites and a handful of the new stuff that will become favorites, and it will be classic SteelDrivers.”
