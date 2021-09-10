Rhythm and Roots opens tonight

The band’s most recent Bristol show featured a preview of the band’s 2020 record “Bad For You” showcasing Damrell’s vocals. The record was released in February 2020, just as the global pandemic was taking hold. That kept them from touring to promote the record and ultimately cost them the talented Kentucky-born singer.

“With Kelvin Damrell, we had a new record with him on it, we had the best year ever on the books [2019], but when we shut down, we had no money coming in, and he had to go back and get his old job back. Being home with his family, his wife and two younger boys, it was hard for him to revert back to the uncertainty of touring live,” Rogers said.

She and the remaining band members busied themselves with studio work and other jobs.