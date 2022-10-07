Remembering the legend of Butcher Hollow - Loretta Lynn

I saw Loretta Lynn perform at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown Bristol in 1997.

Just before the show, we got a chance to talk on the phone for an interview with this newspaper.

She was a delight, with the robust energy of a little girl.

Lynn died Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the age of 90.

It’s impossible to assess the impact that Lynn had in shaping country music simply by listening to hits like “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” But suffice it to say, she built a bridge in the 1960s between the impeccable voice of Patsy Cline, her friend from Winchester, Virginia, and the immortal Dolly Parton, Lynn’s friend from Sevierville, Tennessee.

Lynn was honest and forthright. She lived her life, for good or bad, in the public spotlight.

She grew up less than three hours from downtown Bristol at Johnson County, Kentucky, in a little place called Butcher Holler.

About a decade ago, I breezed into Butcher Holler working on another story and took a tour of the legendary and humble homeplace of Lynn. The tour was guided by one of Lynn’s nieces and one of her brothers.

It’s well worth a visit to understand how a woman, her guitar and her natural talent could carry her so far in this world.

In other words, no matter what you want to do in life, just keep going. Even the most impossible dreams can still be possible.

Just listen to Loretta Lynn.