Neko Case to make Bristol debut at Paramount on Friday, Feb. 3

Idiosyncratic music seems to the nature of Neko Case. Offbeat melodies married with deep lyrical impressions projected from styles myriad mark the music of the folk-rock veteran.

Experience Neko Case up close and personal in one of Bristol’s intimate treasures. Case makes her Bristol debut at Paramount Bristol in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, Feb. 3.

“I’m amazed at how fast time goes by,” said Case by phone from her home near St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

Case applies her inimitable stamp on music made from more corners of genres than any box could hold. Born in Virginia, Case grew up in the state of Washington. Some of her earliest experiences in music emanated from Seattle and Tacoma’s seething punk rock scene, at least a modicum of which remains in her style.

“I think it all does,” Case said. “I can’t really separate myself from it. It’s where I’m from, Tacoma, Washington, specifically.”

She’s meandered from exuberant punk rock ferocity to haunting folk-rock melodies through the course of two-plus decades. However, Case turned to country music for her debut album, 1997’s “The Virginian.”

“I remember the first song I ever heard and can remember hearing was Bachman Turner Overdrive’s ‘Takin’ Care of Business,’” Case said.

At least as often in those days, Case heard the twangy sounds of country music. Those times and memories as well as the music-rich environment of Vancouver helped to inspire what led to her first album.

“I grew up with country music because of my grandmother,” Case said. “It was always on the radio. She loved Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Jim Reeves. She loved Marty Robbins. He was her favorite. It (1997’s “The Virginian” album) was a good first step. In Vancouver, we were all doing different things. So, I did a country album.”

Case’s latest collection, “Wild Creatures,” assembles 21 years of her most vibrant solo work. When not on her own, Case also records and tours as a member of Canadian indie rock’s New Pornographers.

Taken in tandem or not, Case classifies as an adventurer of music. Whether on such albums as 2018’s “Hell-On” or 2000’s “Furnace Room Lullaby,” Neko Case spans out to explore soundscapes and topics as profoundly as anyone from her generation.

“I’ve always been interested in every kind of music for as long as I can remember,” Case said. “It’s taken me all over the world. There’s a lot of work to it, too. A lot of people want to be famous, but there’s a lot of work to do.”

Distinction of voice and blend of styles marks Case’s music. Furthermore, and culled from that department of distinction, she’s unafraid to tackle new sonic or topical terrain.

“Distinction appeals to me greatly,” Case said. “I love being distinct.”

A veritable hurricane, Case’s music has a tendency to sweep one up, toss one’s sensibilities skyward, and settle in for a good firm embrace. She’s endearing, really.

Yet Case said she adores visiting towns and townspeople wherever her travels take her. She said that she’s relishing the experience of Bristol as the Birthplace of Country Music and for its culinary charms.

“People want to tell you about their town,” Case said. “It’s a night in their town.”

If You Go

• Who: Neko Case

• When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

• Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

• Admission: $59.54-$100

• Info: 423-274-8920

• Web, audio and video: https://nekocase.com