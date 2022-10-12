MECC hosts 51st Annual Home Craft Days Festival

Tyler Hughes is headed for the homecoming.

That’s what he called the Home Craft Days Festival at Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

It’s a long-running tradition, associated with Mountain Empire Community College (MECC), and takes place next weekend, Oct. 21-23, at the MECC campus, just off U.S. 23 in Wise County.

Hughes, 29, is a musician and helps coordinate the music at Home Craft Days, a major event along The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail.

The musician’s Empty Bottle String Band performs a roster of music by The Carter Family, the famous musicians from Scott County and who were discovered by a talent scout in downtown Bristol in 1927.

Hughes plays banjo and autoharp with skills he picked up in the bluegrass program at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

Look for the Empty Bottle String Band to perform at noon Saturday, Oct. 22.

“We kind of pride ourselves on being a good dance band,” Hughes, who lives at Big Stone Gap, said. “We encourage people to get up and flat-foot.”

HomecomingHome Craft Days Festival features mountain music, crafts, food and artistry of the Appalachian region.

The 51st Home Craft Days Festival will feature two full days of concerts, craft vendors and demonstrations of weaving, pottery making, grist milling, wood crafting, basket weaving, broom making, quilting, tatting and more. A special free Friday night concert, with an opening reception, will also be held.

Heading this year’s Friday night concert are Tommy Bledsoe, Rich Kirby, Tyler Hughes, and Todd Meade; the New River Rail-Splitters and Tim O’Brien. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. in MECC’s Goodloe Center.

“This year’s festival should be more exciting than ever,” Festival Coordinator Lee Davis said. “We have several new vendors in all three areas – crafts, food, and demonstrations.”

Craft and food vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23.

Saturday’s music schedule includes featured performers: Todd Meade and Family, Tommy & Ben, John Haywood, Empty Bottle String Band with the Center Stage Cloggers, Sarah Kate Morgan, Town Branch Bluegrass, Four State Ramblers, Scott County Boys, Whitetop Mountain Band with Center Stage Cloggers, Bill and the Belles, Square Dance with The Crooked Road Ramblers, Trinity Valley Travelers, Wise County JAM, Trevor McKenzie, Rita Quillen, Joy Branham, Hillbilly Hippies, Joy Blair, Roxanne McDaniels, Richard Hood, Rose and Vine, Danny Whited and Friends of Bluegrass, The White Brothers, and Carol Moore.

Sunday’s performers include: Rich Kirby & Nate Polly, Blue Ridge Girls, Oscar Harris, Gap Civil, George Reynolds, Angie DeBord, Smith Family Singers, Appalachian Trail, MECC String Band, Mountain Melody School, Brandon Maggard, Richard Phillips, The Childress Girls, Travis Kern, Sulphuric Springs String Dippers and Kelsey Rae Copeland.

TraditionEach year, the reunion aspect of Home Craft Days appears to grow, Amy Greear, the MECC vice president of institutional advancement, said. “It’s an amazing festival. It’s a tradition in our region. It is a homecoming.”

For Hughes, like Greear, the festival offers that once-a-year chance to re-kindle old friendships and make new ones.

“I love the feeling about it really being a homecoming,” Hughes said. “There are so many folks that I get to see at Home Craft Days. It’s a great opportunity.”

But friends are not all that can be see.

Home Craft Days usually falls on the peak color weekend for leaves turning all colors of the autumn rainbow.

“I think it’s the biggest weekend of the year,” Hughes said. “I think it will be peak color change to enjoy the beauty of the mountains.”

Want to go?

Home Craft Days Festival, Oct. 21-23, at Mountain Empire Community College (MECC), located on U.S. 23 just south of Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Call (276) 523-9078.

Parking

Parking and shuttles for the festival will be offered at five locations in Big Stone Gap. Shuttle rides are $1 per person, or $2 round-trip at boarding. Locations include:

Union High School (formerly Powell Valley High School) – front parking lot

Curbside, Wood Ave, in front of Food City

Curbside, Municipal Parking Lot behind Post Office/Federal Building

Country Inn

Comfort Inn

For more information on the event, including a detailed schedule of vendors and musicians, visit the Home Craft Days website at www.homecraftdays.org.

Gala

MECC will also host its 50th Anniversary Gala, in coordination with the Home Craft Days Festival, Saturday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. featuring world-renowned musician and entertainer John McCutcheon.

The 50th Anniversary Gala is a black-tie optional event celebrating the half-century legacy of the college. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased at www.meccfoundation.org or by calling MECC Foundation Annual Fund Coordinator, Megan Gibson.

Admission is free to all the festival events, with the exception of the 50th Anniversary Gala.