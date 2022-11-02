Mayer's Stars & Promises Christmas returns to Bristol Dec. 5

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Peter Mayer is offering some respite from the craziness of the world and a break from the often all-too-frenetic holiday season.

On Monday Dec. 5 Mayer will present his Stars & Promises Christmas show at the Judah Church in Bristol, Tennessee. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. This tour marks the first time in a couple of years Mayer and a collection of world-class musician friends have been able to celebrate Christmas with their fans.

“We’re super, super excited about getting out after the pandemic. This band I get to play with for Christmas, this music that we play, it’s truly a magical night. It is for me every night. We like to say it’s a Christmas concert like no other,” Mayer said. “You will leave feeling closer to that most wonderful time of year we call Christmas.”

Mayer, who for 33 years has been the lead guitarist in Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band, has been writing Christmas carols for two decades and some of those songs will be included on the set list.

“Christmas is both this festive, joyful time and it’s also a very reverent time in terms of observing what is happening in the world,” Mayer said. “Looking at your year and celebrating the way in which we’re all kind of born anew -- from the faith tradition I come from – born anew in the babe of Bethlehem.”

Now based in Nashville, Mayer grew up in India, one of seven children of Lutheran missionary parents. Some of the traditions he experienced as a child are woven into the mosaic of the show.

“I find that it’s a beautiful mix of hope and joy and peace and reflection too. I think our music does a fine job of bringing that across. While there are people that play ‘Frosty the Snowman’ and ‘Santa Came Down the Chimney’ really well, that’s probably not what you’re going to hear at our shows.

“We have some funny stories, we have some great songs, we have some best-loved carols, but it’s a time to get a break from the crazy malls and the busy schedules we all have with family and friends and time to just celebrate life and this beautiful time of the year,” Mayer said.

His son Brendan Mayer – who also performs with the Coral Reefer Band – will lend his vocal and guitar talents to the mix. Other members include Chris Walters on keyboard, Miles Vandiver on drums, Zeb Briskovich on bass, Tawny Williams on violin and Alex Stewart on woodwinds and bagpipe.

This year’s Stars & Promises tour kicks off Nov. 23 in Alabama and includes more than 20 stops in 16 states. Mayer has previously performed locally at the Paramount Center for the Arts and the Barter Theatre.

“We’ve always enjoyed coming to Bristol and the Barter. We’re looking forward to coming back. We’ve missed it with COVID,” Mayer said.

Touring a Christmas show can be a scheduling challenge.

“It’s just a matter of routing and make sure you optimize. Take your days off, but make sure you optimize your days because the Christmas season only has three weeks to work with. You have fit them all in,” he said with a laugh.

The group performs in Stone Mountain, Georgia Dec. 4 and will leave Bristol and perform in Virginia Beach Dec. 6.

Mayer had some unplanned time off this fall as the final leg of Buffett’s Life on the Flip Side tour was halted when Buffett was briefly hospitalized with a stomach issue.

“Jimmy is a hard man to keep down,” Mayer said. “He is recovering and I hear he is doing very well. He’s chomping at the bit to come back so I think, early in 2023, we’ll be back out playing once again. He is an amazing guy with his energy level.”

Mayer said he never takes for granted the value of that opportunity.

“All of us have something in our life that’s easy to take for granted – a marriage, children. This particular thing in my life is something I try to take stock of often, because it is truly amazing. In this age where people are shifting jobs every year and half. I’ve been with this band for 33 years,” Mayer said. “It is such a gift to be playing with longtime friends and family, but really brilliant musicians…It’s taught me so much about life. It’s been a joy.”

Judah Church is located at 104 Cannon Ave., Bristol, Tenn.

Tickets for the Peter Mayer Stars & Promises Christmas show are $30. To order, log onto: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peter-mayer-stars-promises-christmas-2022-bristol-tn-tickets-443897267677.