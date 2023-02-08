Lorrie Morgan composed a career that firmly stamped her unmistakably distinctive contributions to country music history. No one sings like her.

And she’s still writing her narrative.

Turn the page on the latest chapter in Lorrie Morgan’s long and storied career in country when she visits the Birthplace of Country Music. Look for “Five Minutes” and more from Morgan on Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia.

Last week marked the 33rd anniversary of when Morgan’s “Five Minutes,” which became her first number one single, debuted on Billboard’s country singles chart.

“We still do ‘Five Minutes,’” Morgan said on Sunday afternoon by phone from her home in Nashville, Tennessee. “Up to that moment, I recorded so many songs I couldn’t relate to. Barry Beckett (Morgan’s then-producer) brought me songs that were magic to my ears.”

Morgan was born into country music. Along with the late queen of country music, Kitty Wells, Lorrie Morgan is one of but a handful of successful country singers who were actually born in Nashville. Not only that, by the time of her birth, Morgan’s father George Morgan was already a major force as a polished country singer.

“Kitty Wells’ house was close to where we lived,” Morgan said. “We would go by there, and I’d say, ‘There’s Kitty Wells’ tour bus. I want to be on her tour bus so bad.’”

Swirls of whirlwinds accompanied Morgan’s gradual rise to stardom and success. Particularly after she signed with RCA Nashville, hits came quickly. Smashes of the good kind included 1989’s “Dear Me” and 1990’s “Five Minutes.”

Married to country zenith Keith Whitley, Morgan’s life took perhaps its hardest hit upon his death in 1989. After years of grassroots efforts, he was inducted into the wildly prestigious Country Music Hall of Fame last year. George Morgan earned his induction into the country hall in 1998.

“My dad always said, be careful what you record. You might have to sing it the rest of your life,” Morgan said. “I remember going in to Cedarwood Publishing the first time with my guitar. There was Webb Pierce, Glen Campbell, and Mel Tillis. Well, I felt something the first time I heard them.”

She heard high quality at the crossroads of distinction. She learned and implemented those lessons well. Vocal distinction well intact, Lorrie Morgan has enjoyed more charted singles, more top 10 and number one records than her father. Furthermore, she’s enjoyed multiple million-selling albums, including 1991’s “Something in Red.”

A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Morgan has graduated to hallowed status reserved for beloved veterans of country music. However, she’s no relic. First, a forthcoming new album nears completion.

“I hope it’s going to be done by the end of this month,” Morgan said. “The songs, they’re me. I hand-picked every one of them except for one. I am also working on a project with Larry Gatlin. It’s songs we have written. He’s written five songs and I’ve written five songs. We’ll probably produce it together.”

Secondly, an autobiography will find its way to bookshelves at some as-yet-determined date.

“I am working on a book. And getting the album finished,” Morgan said. “Unfortunately, the book has been put on the back burner. But I have been working on it for five years. There are personal things in it. It’s all the truth. Some of the things, I want people to know because there are some things I want to get straight.”

Then there’s the Country Music Hall of Fame. Morgan’s ripe for potential induction, which in the country music business, amounts to the pinnacle. To join her father and late husband in the hall amounts to a crown the likes of which nothing else in life can compare.

“Oh, God, if the day comes, I’ll probably cry,” Morgan said. “I’ll lay on the ground and say, ‘Is this a dream?’ That’s the ultimate.”

If You Go

Who: Lorrie Morgan

When: Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $62.50-$77.50

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: https://lorrie.com