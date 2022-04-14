Laid Back Country Picker and Honey jived at Wolf Hills Brewing Co.

Doug Stone

Doug Stone sings like a teardrop feels. Country to the core, when Stone emotes, people move.

A rare appearance in the area finds Stone planting his country roots at the Jettie Baker Center in Clintwood, Virginia, on Friday, April 15. Stone evokes shadows of country music past. Elongated vowels emanate from points of country pride, attach to and punctuate feelings deep and unforgettable.

So clear wide a path for Stone. The native Georgian broke through with his million-selling debut album. It yielded such career-making singles as “In a Different Light” and “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” each of which helped establish Stone as an impassioned singer of country balladry. With albums galore, Stone’s seasoned voice appeals to those who find beauty from pain, substance from nuance and joy from distinction.

If You Go: Doug Stone » Who: Doug Stone » When: Friday, April 15, at 7 p.m. » Where: Jettie Baker Center, 248 Dickenson Hwy., Clintwood, Va. » Admission: $25-$30 » Info: 276-219-3474 » Web, audio and video: www.dougstone.com

The Jaystorm Project

No one can do Prince but Prince, and he’s dead.

But Knoxville parts a path for The Jaystorm Project. Clear wide some room at Quaker Steak and Lube in Bristol, Virginia, as The Jaystorm Project returns to town on Saturday, April 16. They play from 5 to 8 p.m. The Kind Thieves continue from 8 to 11 p.m.

Jaystorm could enliven a graveyard. Led by its namesake, they blend a Jimi Hendrix vibe with hip-hop swag, bluesy sway and flashes of funk as rocked and rolled with a Southern drawl. It’s booty-shakin’ time when Jaystorm drops songs soaked in witticisms and wile.

If You Go: The Jaystorm Project » Who: The Jaystorm Project and The Kind Thieves » When: Saturday, April 16, at 5 p.m. » Where: Quaker Steak and Lube, 629 State St., Bristol, Va. » Admission: Free » Info: 276-644-9464 » Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/TheJaystormProject/

Feel Good Fest

Weed whackers rejoice. The number 420 alludes to support for marijuana and its numerous byproducts.

Hence the huge number of events nationwide on 4/20. So it is that An Appalachian Reggae Experience: Feel Good Fest will stage at The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, on Wednesday, April 20. It begins at — surprise, surprise — 4:20 p.m.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to educate and inform the community about the benefits of cannabidiol (CBD), cannabis and terpenes,” said Spence Flagg, owner of Cascade Draft House.

Yes, vendors offering a variety of CBD products will be on hand. Likewise, food vendors and beverages. Music drives the event. Local musicians will cobble in, from Breadfruit and Ian Feathers’ pairing with Blake Collins, in addition to The Soulamanders with TJ Darnell. A tad shy of full-tilt reggae, the festival will offer fans of music more jam than what’s in a jarful of Smucker’s.

If You Go: Feel Good Fest » What: An Appalachian Reggae Experience: Feel Good Fest » Who: The Ian Feathers & Blake Collins Experience, Breadfruit and The Soulamanders featuring TJ Darnell » When: Wednesday, April 20, at 4:20 p.m. » Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn. » Admission: Free » Info: 423-573-1185 » Web, audio and video: www.cascadedrafthouse.com

Music Notes

Kentucky plates gave away the gold 1998 Ford Crown Victoria just beyond the doors of Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon last Friday night. But if that wasn’t clue enough, the man who stepped from behind the wheel, the long-haired and mutton-chopped David Prince, was.

Music fans know Prince as Laid Back Country Picker. Accompanied by his wife, Teresa Prince, aka “Honey,” droves of followers turned out to Wolf Hills for an eye and earful of Laid Back Country Picker.

Man, they’re full of Kentucky jump and jive.

Patrons received two incarnations of the Princes. First came the pair as the through-and-through rocking Luna and the Mountain Jets. Teresa sang lead and played acoustic guitar while David manned electric lead guitar. Forty-five minutes or so later, the Princes retired to a room in back.

They emerged attired and ready to play as Laid Back Country Picker and Honey — sort of a country folks Parliament-Funkadelic. As the audience roared for their emergence, he grinned and waved; Honey, in keeping with her impassive character, did not.

Now, they aren’t really country — least ways, not in terms of music. If Laid Back’s black Western shirt, embroidered with the name of heavy metal’s Motorhead above each pocket wasn’t obvious, their music provided ample examples. They’re a rock duo.

New songs including “Amen John Glenn” blended well with Laid Back stalwarts from “Party Line” to their breakthrough “Magoffin County Cadillac.” Black pants tucked into his gleaming white boots, Laid Back grinned often while Honey, on the drums and bedecked in curlers and a pink housecoat, did not.

Attendees loved them. Some danced, many drank, and a few tried to sing right along. Laid Back’s rock ’n’ roll DNA pierced the night. In addition to tossing in an occasional Iron Maiden lick, he capped the show with Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.” Call him a “y’all rocker,” the one and absolutely only Laid Back Country Picker.

Actor Kiefer Sutherland steps to the mic during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Simply access https://www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/kiefer-sutherland/sep-22-2021-paste-studio-nvl-nashville-tn4. Find four songs, including an invigorating “Chasing the Rain.” Recorded live last September at Paste Studio, the songs exhibit well Sutherland’s sterling talent for music.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.