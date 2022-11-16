Joslyn Hampton to bring the funk and the soul to Abingdon

Dynamism drips from the musical brows of Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. Whirlwinds on stage, their Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion debut in September left deep impressions upon the audience and the performer.

“We had a blast!” Joslyn Hampton said by phone from Lexington, Kentucky. “We would love to come back.”

Choreography of vocal inflections intact, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression visit Wolf Hills Brewing Co. in Abingdon Friday, Nov. 18.

“We’re neo-funk,” Hampton said of their rivetingly propulsive style. “It has different elements of pop, funk, soul all rolled into one.”

Musical prodigies, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression spun onto the national scene after the 2019 release of their eponymous debut album. Tunes including singles “Honey Be” and “What Did You Think Was Gonna Happen?” reveal a singer whose pipes appear drawn from the 1970s.

Joslyn Hampton sounds like Rick James’ love child. She’s quite the super freak of a singer.

“I always thought I was born in a different era,” Hampton said. “I’m trying to revamp that era. I think a lot of people love that music like I do. It’s coming back, like in a circle.”

Encouraged by her family to sing, she wrote songs with her recently deceased stepfather, Marty Charters, whose past included work as a touring guitarist and songwriter.

Music for people who like to smile, Joslyn & The Sweet Compression sing for those who can feel something happy.

“I love singing because I don’t know what else I could do,” Hampton said. “I enjoy spreading joy. I love it when people say they are having a hard day but my music brought them joy. Maybe there was a song that brought them healing.”

Joslyn’s grooves encircle home in Lexington. It’s where she started, where she lives, where she returns to when the shows on the road are complete.

“I’ve had a very, very large support group, especially from the home base,” she said. “That’s allowed us to take off. There’s no love like love from home. We’re just making new homes away from home.”

Consequential timing of her album’s release, when the pandemic hit, momentum slowed for the polyester tight band. Legs in quicksand, their jump-and-jive sound slowed to a crawl. However, by then, they had gained enough notice to hold them over through the elongated wait.

Yet as she sings on the album, “we’ll get through these changing times.” There’s distinctive power of positive being in the music of Joslyn & The Sweet Compression.

“When we first started, we were opening for Americana bands and country bands,” Hampton said. “A few weeks ago, we opened for Tyler Childers. We always get positivity.”

When Joslyn & The Sweet Compression appear at Wolf Hills Brewing tomorrow, listen for new songs from the soul group.

A new album already recorded, Hampton said it will be out in either late spring or early summer of next year.

“There’s super upbeat songs, and some slower songs,” Hampton said. “Some of them, we are performing now. We do the new songs on stage. We’re doing all of them but two.”

Meanwhile, Hampton’s in the early process of processing the death of her stepfather, with whom she composed the songs on her debut and forthcoming follow-up album. He died two weeks ago.

“My process has changed since my stepfather passed,” she said. “There may be changes in the music now that it’s just me. The next album, the third album, will be the most funk album I’ve done. I want something nasty. We’ll see.”

Despite comparisons, Joslyn Hampton is not Aretha Franklin or Minnie Ripperton reborn. No. She’s Joslyn Hampton, a sweetened soul singer whose funktafied groove found its own lane to get down.

“We’re gonna bring the funk,” Hampton said. “We’re gonna bring the soul.”

If You Go

Who: Joslyn & the Compression

When: Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.

Where: Wolf Hills Brewing Co., 149 Deadmore St. SE, Abingdon

Admission: $10

Info: 276-477-1953

Web, audio and video: https://joslynandtsc.com