If You Go Who & What: Jason Petty: “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes” When: Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. Admission: $36.50-$52.50 Info: 276-296-1234 Web, audio and video: www.jasonpetty.com

Hank Williams cast a shadow that even 100 years later still enlightens the soul with the darkened beauty of his lyrical masterpieces.

From behind the plow seated on a tractor with his grandpa in Hickman County, Tennessee, young Jason Petty watched many a row of soil tilled while his grandpa sang Hank Williams songs.

Decades later, Jason Petty presents “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes.” Set to stage at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, on Friday, May 19, the show encompasses the unparalleled life and music of country music’s hillbilly Shakespeare, Hank Williams.

“Using the stories I’ve got, I incorporate them into the musical journey of Hank Williams,” said Petty, by phone from the road while enroute to Grand Junction, Colorado. “We start off with what Hank listened to as a kid.”

Acoustic blues as well as the mountain music of Roy Acuff inspired the impressionable Williams. Thin as parchment paper, the bespectacled Alabaman youngster loved the Grand Ole Opry as well as a black blues man, Rufus Payne, whom Hank knew as Tee Tot.

“They didn’t call it country music back then,” Petty said. “Hank listened to gospel music, blues, hillbilly, folk. Hank listened to it and put his own honky-tonk edge to it. We talk about his friendship with Tee Tot Payne, the blues he learned as a kid. Gospel music from the church.”

Petty’s show encompasses Williams’ oft-rocky yet creatively inspirational marriage to first wife Audrey. Such songs as 1952’s achingly mournful “You Win Again” as well as the aortic-bursting “Your Cheating Heart,” which was recorded during Williams’ final recording session on Sept. 23, 1952, were inspired by Audrey Williams.

“We take you right to the honky-tonks Hank played as a kid,” Petty said. “Then we follow Hank to his first audition with (producer) Fred Rose and to the Opry for his first time there.”

Petty’s a natural to portray Hank Williams. At least initially obvious, he resembles the country music icon.

After Petty graduated from the University of Tennessee, he obtained a job at Opryland in Nashville. He portrayed Hank Williams in the show, Country Music USA. In addition to having performed on the Grand Ole Opry, Petty’s ultimate break came when he was hired to portray Williams in the musical, “Lost Highway.”

“Lost Highway” ran for two years, 1996 and 1997, at the historic Ryman Auditorium – where Hank Williams performed often during his tenure as a member of the Opry. Nashville’s country music royalty, from Alan Jackson to George Jones, lined up to witness Petty as Hank Williams.

“One time during the death scene in ‘Lost Highway,’ I heard this man crying. And it was George Jones,” Petty said. “After the show, he said ‘There ain’t no bigger fan of Hank Williams than I am.’ Well, it hit me. That’s when it hit me just how important the music of Hank Williams is.”

Fabled stars from country music’s golden years shimmered and reacted much as George Jones had to Petty’s part in “Lost Highway.” After its Ryman run, Petty led “Lost Highway” on a national tour that culminated with a run in the early 2000s Off-Broadway in New York City. He won a prestigious Obie award for his inimitable and frankly spot-on role.

But then what?

“Don Helms (Hank’s longtime steel guitar player) said, ‘You ought to write a book,’” Petty said. “I said, ‘I’ll do a show.”

And Petty’s “Hank and My Honky Tonk Heroes” was born.

Follow along from Hank Williams’ wide-eyed youth to his lonesome death. A honky-tonk architect whose mastery of country music remains unrivaled, the allure and legend of Hank Williams attracts all the more with the passage of time.

And get this? Petty’s Cameo Theater performance will stage right around the corner from whence Williams took his last ride during the corpse cold night of December 31, 1952.

“I’ve been finding out for 30 years now,” Petty said, “everybody is a Hank Williams fan.”