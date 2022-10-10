Imminent Collapse Festival to liven up 6th Street Saturday

As Halloween approaches and things starts getting progressively spookier, eight regional bands and 17 artists will gather on 6th street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, this Saturday for the second Imminent Collapse festival.

Chris Bryant, who owns Elderbrew, a small-batch microbrewery in Bristol, Tennessee, and one of the organizers of Imminent Collapse, alongside Brian Serway, owner of Hollerhouse, a print shop on State Street, and Shane Church, owner of Ceremonial Sound, a record store on Euclid Avenue, explained the humorous nature behind the name of the festival, which was originally intended to be a one-time event at Elderbrew.

“The first one was named Imminent Collapse kind of in jest about the building across the street from Elderbrew, which at the time seemed to be imminently collapsing, and we just thought it would be a funny name,” Bryant said. “Brian (Serway) did a cool poster inspired by that building, and it just kind of stuck.”

The eight bands that will be performing at Imminent Collapse ob Saturday are all acts with roots in the Tri-Cities region and encompass a wide variety of genres from hip-hop to synth music, as well as indie and punk rock. Church, who was in charge of booking the bands for the festival, emphasized that through Imminent Collapse, they hope to provide musical acts with a stage that tend to fall outside of the cultural norm of Bristol.

“We felt like there was a need to have something here for those of us that are sort of interested in things a little left of center,” Church said. “We’re interested in paying attention, or in respecting the roots, but also very much interested in trying to push things forward into new terrains for the town musically and culturally and just open the doors.”

Imminent Collapse starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, with the 17 artists exhibiting their works to the public.

The music will start at 5 p.m. Each band will play 30-minute sets in either the indoor stage, which will be set up inside Elderbrew, or outside on the 6th street parking lot stage.

Believe in Bristol will have a beer garden set up at Imminent Collapse. There will also be a food truck.

Because it is October and Halloween is just around the corner, Brian Serway encourages the public to attend Imminent Collapse in costume.

“Costumes are highly encouraged,” Serway said. “We all are people that grew up in the 80s and 90s, and we miss when there were all these Halloween events outside, and we kind of want it to function as that, you know, an excuse for people to be outside in costume and hanging out together.”