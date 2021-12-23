Gatlinburg welcomes 2022 with New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show Celebration

You may be singing “New York, New York” already, anticipating New Year’s Eve.
But, hey — you can save yourself a trip to the Big Apple.
Just roll on down to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to join the long-running New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks at the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.
This year, Gatlinburg will ring in the New Year under the cover of the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle.
This is the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on Dec. 31.
Since 1987, this free and family-friendly celebration has been one of the largest organized New Year’s Eve events in the nation, said Marci Claude, public relations director for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Thousands of people do come,” Claude said. “It’s one of the largest New Year’s Eve events in the country. And I think that is due to that we are just a popular holiday destination for people.”
Partygoers will be entertained by Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band during this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.
This renowned tribute band reproduces the iconic sound and spirit of one of America’s greatest rock bands — and transports fans back to the ’80s, Claude said.
Live music begins at 10 p.m. at the base of the Space Needle on Historic Nature Trail/Airport Road.
The opening act is Brady Turner, who was featured on “American Idol.”
All the music leads up to the highlight of midnight — when the ball drops at the 407-foot-high Space Needle, which has stood for more than 50 years on the Great Smokies skyline.
And then you get fireworks.
Claude laughed and said, “Nothing ever slows down here.”
