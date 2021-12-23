Gatlinburg welcomes 2022 with New Year's Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show Celebration

You may be singing “New York, New York” already, anticipating New Year’s Eve.

But, hey — you can save yourself a trip to the Big Apple.

Just roll on down to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to join the long-running New Year’s Eve celebration with fireworks at the gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.

This year, Gatlinburg will ring in the New Year under the cover of the iconic Gatlinburg Space Needle.

This is the annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks Show on Dec. 31.

Since 1987, this free and family-friendly celebration has been one of the largest organized New Year’s Eve events in the nation, said Marci Claude, public relations director for the Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“Thousands of people do come,” Claude said. “It’s one of the largest New Year’s Eve events in the country. And I think that is due to that we are just a popular holiday destination for people.”

Partygoers will be entertained by Slippery When Wet: The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band during this year’s New Year’s Eve Celebration.