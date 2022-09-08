From hay bales on State Street to three days of music - how Rhythm & Roots came to be

Merle Dickert drove along a nearly deserted State Street. Circa mid-1980s or so and long before she became the executive director of the Paramount, the late Dickert peered at the Paramount from behind the wheel of her car and saw haybales.

Someone had stored them under the Paramount’s sign in the alcove.

“That’s when I knew just how far Bristol had fallen,” Dickert said.

Downtown Bristol, the formerly teeming city of commerce and commuters, had become a tumbleweed town. As we embark upon the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, which takes place in downtown Bristol today through Sunday, Sept. 11, let’s consider how far the Birthplace of Country Music has come in the past 35 years or so.

First, Johnson City’s Ed Snodderly has performed during each of the 21 years of Rhythm & Roots.

“Crowd-wise, it’s much bigger now,” Snodderly, a singer and songwriter whose Appalachian-flavored songs belong well within the great American songbook, said. “I’m very happy they support our regional and local musicians.”

But long before Rhythm & Roots came to be, downtown Bristol was in peril. During its haybales and tumbleweed era of the 1980s, Bristol nearly lost one of its beloved landmarks.

“This close,” the late Bud Phillips said as he drew his thumb and index finger close. “The Paramount came this close to becoming a parking lot.”

Phillips, Bristol’s late historian, spoke of the years immediately before fund raising then renovation efforts saved the Paramount from the wrecking ball. By then, urban renewal had obliterated much of downtown Bristol’s early architecture.

“Saving the Paramount helped to save Bristol,” Phillips said.

But first came Tim White’s mural.

White, a native of Roanoke, wanted to document Bristol’s 1927 Bristol Sessions in a public way. A painter by day and musician by night, White decided to locate a building on which to document the principals from 1927 with a mural.

When you drive along State Street and see Jimmie Rodgers’ thumbs up and smile, you can thank Tim White.

“It put Bristol on the map,” said John “Pappy” Hawthorne, a Bristol native and lifelong resident. “This is country music land.”

White debuted his mural May 2 of 1986.

“It became a part of the community,” White said. “It helped to educate people about the 1927 Sessions.”

The Paramount had been closed for nearly a decade and would not open until 1991. Rhythm & Roots was 15 years away from its birth when White painted the mural. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum would not open for almost 30 years.

But after the mural in 1986 and the Paramount’s reopening in 1991, White along with Leton Harding and Fred McClellan devised what became the Birthplace of Country Music Alliance. They worked out the details at a table in Piccadilly Cafeteria inside the Bristol Mall now turned budding casino.

They announced the formation of the BCMA in front of the mural in 1994. Four years later, on October 12, 1998, the United States Congress officially designated Bristol as the Birthplace of Country Music.

Much like a snowball atop a hill, when given a push, Bristol’s music presence gradually accumulated. Like that snowball, when White finished the mural in 1986, momentum gathered albeit gradually as the years went by.

In 2001, the inaugural Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion staged in downtown Bristol. Small when compared to this year’s event, its success led to another year followed by another. Each installment grew incrementally.

Eventually, the BCMA shortened to the BCM, which is the parent of Rhythm & Roots and the museum.

“David Schumaker (former mayor of Bristol, Tennessee) and I were co-chairs (of Rhythm & Roots) in the first year,” Leah Ross, the executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music, said. “They hired me after the 2005 festival.”

Neither Bristol’s music scene nor Rhythm & Roots magically appeared as if from a big bang.

Roots of the Birthplace of Country Music organization lead to a table around which three people sat in Piccadilly Cafeteria inside the Bristol Mall. Roots of Rhythm & Roots lead to Viking Hall and the fall of 2000.

“(Rhythm & Roots) was really under the direction of the city the first two or three years,” Ross said.

About 7,500 people attended Rhythm & Roots during its first year. The lineup clocked in at 39 acts. By contrast, this weekend’s lineup currently sits at 125.

Neither Ed Snodderly nor The Corklickers lead Rhythm & Roots as headliners. However, they were here when few were not, and here they remain.

“I’m honored,” Snodderly said. “It’s always a good festival with a versatile lineup of and a great variety of music. I’m very, very grateful they’ve kept that tradition.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.