Fleet brings his old-school country back to Bristol

Massive in voice and fluid in style, Chattanooga country boy Larry Fleet’s soulful pipes reflect influences from soul’s Otis Redding to country’s Merle Haggard.

“We’re a little old school,” Fleet said. “We’re more analog. We’re not digital. To finally get here, I’m not going to use a computer to do this. We just play country music.”

Fleet headlines Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, Nov. 4. Pop-country upstart Shelby Darrall will open the show.

Fleet hails from White Bluff, Tennessee. At the ripe age of 6, he joined the Happy Two, a bluegrass band led by his great-grandfather and great-uncle. Fleet learned to play guitar and fiddle, talents that eventually launched him into playing country music.

“We’d sit around after church and play Southern gospel and bluegrass,” Fleet said. “The first song I ever learned to play was ‘Wildwood Flower.’”

Later in life, Fleet worked as a construction worker. By night, he played honky-tonks.

Perhaps consequently, Fleet’s country was not and is not a pop-drenched shell with the country label attached. When country singer Jake Owen happened upon Fleet, he booked him as his opening act. Eventually, he signed with Nashville’s Big Loud Records in 2019.

“A lot of the young ones don’t know what actual country music is,” Fleet said. “Like, ‘Hey, this is a Jerry Reed song.’ (What I do) it’s country. We’re making a comeback.”

An eight-track release, “Workin’ Hard,” introduced Fleet to America. Lyrics dipped into deep rural wells of substance, songs including the autobiographical title track detailed his “playing them honky-tonks for going on 15 years” when “some nights we made a little money, and some nights we settled for beer.”

Dues paid, Fleet paid a few more unexpectedly during one of his visits to Bristol. He performed early in the afternoon during last year’s initial Country Thunder festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. But there was another, perhaps more memorable time, he visited Bristol.

“We were supposed to play the dirt race in Bristol,” Fleet said.

That was to have been on Sunday, March 28, 2021. The event was enormously historic, as NASCAR was to have staged its Cup Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway that afternoon.

“It rained,” Fleet said. “I was supposed to play the pre-race, do the National Anthem, do the show.”

The race was postponed to the next day.

“My buddy, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (a NASCAR driver) and I went to a restaurant in Johnson City,” Fleet said. “We rode in a Jeep.”

After dinner, they walked back to the Jeep. Only thing, though it looked exactly like the Jeep they arrived in, it was not the same Jeep. Naturally, their keys did not work. Those who did own the Jeep were not pleased.

“Almost got into a fist fight,” Fleet said. “They had towed our Jeep. We had to walk in the rain for a mile to get it back.”

No one recognized either Fleet or Stenhouse. Fleet, whose beefy beard and body frame make him quite noticeable, had scored a hit in the fall of 2020 with, “Where I Find God.”

“That’s the one that did it,” Fleet said of “Where I Find God.” “When I first got my record deal, we just put out (‘Workin’ Hard’). I recorded ‘Where I Find God’ before that. It sat on a shelf for a while. Finally talked them into putting it out.”

“Where I Find God” eventually made it onto Fleet’s album from 2021, “Stack of Records.”

“We did a video (for the song) around a lake doing what I normally do,” Fleet said. “It got a million views on You Tube in the first week.”

That video now clocks in at more than 27 million views. But Fleet’s “Where I Find God” rates not simply as just another hit song. Music, he said, was beforehand and certainly has since then been massively impactful on he and his family.

“Impact, I see that all over,” Fleet said. “I eat, breathe, and live music.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

If You Go

Who: Larry Fleet and Shelby Darrall

When: Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $29.54-$75.99

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: https://larryfleet.com