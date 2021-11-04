Farm and Fun Time lines up 75th anniversary show

A shift from 1,000 watts in 1946 to 5,000 in 1947, broadcast WCYB’s Farm and Fun Time Show into homes in five states — Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, West Virginia and Kentucky. Suddenly, the show’s reach and subsequent influence spread.

Budding musicians including Ed Easter in North Carolina and Bobby Osborne in Kentucky each hustled home from school at lunchtime to listen to The Stanley Brothers beamed from Bristol.

“I used to come home from school at lunchtime, and I’d cut my radio on to hear The Stanley Brothers,” said the late Ed Easter of the legendary Easter Brothers. “Well, I’d hear that last theme song and go back to school late, and the teacher would keep me after school for being late. I just couldn’t leave until I heard that theme song.”

Farm and Fun Time originally aired from 1946 until about 1965. When Radio Bristol launched on Aug. 15, 2015, it soon thereafter revived Farm and Fun Time as a monthly program. Furthermore, Mountain City’s Kody Norris Show hosts the Farm and Fun Time Noon Show, which broadcasts Monday through Friday on Radio Bristol.

“Shows like Farm and Fun Time helped to provide a beacon for people who became legends,” Truelsen said. “It was a big deal. It is a big deal.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.