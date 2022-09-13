ETSU professor recognized for work on Tennessee Ernie Ford CD

BRISTOL, Tenn. – More than three decades after his passing, the music and legacy of Tennessee Ernie Ford endure.

Outside Ford’s childhood home in Bristol, Tennessee on Tuesday, East Tennessee State University professor Dr. Ted Olson was presented the East Tennessee Historical Society’s Award of Distinction for his work on a 2021 compiled re-release of Ford’s two trio albums from Capitol Records – “Country Hits…Feelin’ Blue” with Billy Strange (1964) and “Ernie Sings & Glen Picks” (1975) featuring Glen Campbell.

Olson said the vision to revive the out-of-print records into a single CD stemmed from his prior work on a 2015, five-CD box set called “Tennessee Ernie Ford: Portrait of An American Singer”, which featured Ford’s non-gospel music of the 1950s. Although Ford made hits the following two decades with gospel songs, Olson called tracks on the releases in ‘64 and ‘75 “enduring classics of country music of that era.”

“These (recordings) are during a period when Ernie was doing a lot of gospel albums, and when he would do a secular music album some of those were largely orchestrated,” Olson said. “These are stripped down. This is just voice, guitar and bass on both albums.”

A scholar of Appalachian studies, Olson said he sees the two albums as “bookends of (Ford’s) music of that era” and “the most authentic representation of his vocal abilities of that era.”

“These are songs from the heart,” Olson said. “These are country songs made famous by other people that Ernie covered with his own approach.”

Specializing in liner notes and telling the stories of recordings, Olson said his job as a reissue producer is to bring forth a bigger story that needs to be told. In producing “Classic Trio Albums, 1964 & 1975”, Olson worked with German record company Bear Family Records to remaster the old recordings and do sound restoration work. He also obtained rare photos from the sessions and drew from research and interviews to tell the story of Ford during that time in his career.

“My work tries to honor Appalachian culture, and music is a marvelous way of getting cultural stories to people,” Olson said.

Originally a radio personality who signed with Capitol in 1949, Ford was a natural-born entertainer with a golden voice.

“For a while, Tennessee Ernie Ford was wearing multiple hats – radio star, TV star and singing star,” Olson said. “Then, of course, recording star when he was signed to Capitol Records, which was based in Hollywood.”

According to Olson, Ford was always true to his roots, despite his presence in California.

“He was a West Coast-based country singer who had deep roots in Appalachia,” Olson said. “It was a blending of sounds and styles that made his music stand out.”

Olson said the CD has reintroduced an important part of Ford’s music to the public, who may have overlooked the legendary artist.

“I consider in many respects Tennessee Ernie Ford as the single most important musical figure to come from [Bristol],” Olson said. “My hope and wish is that he would be properly recognized as such.”