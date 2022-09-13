ETSU grads return to area as Navy musicians

East Tennessee State University welcomed graduates of the school’s bluegrass, old-time and country music program back to campus Sept. 9 in their roles as professional Navy musicians while on tour with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current, the military’s only dedicated country and bluegrass ensemble.

During a question-and-answer session following a performance by Country Current’s bluegrass ensemble, Musicians 1st Class Danny Stewart, Haley Stiltner, Henry Johns and Sally Sandker all credited the training and education they received at ETSU as crucial to their success in winning their individual auditions.

Sandker, who graduated Navy boot camp just three weeks prior to her ETSU return was immediately hired as a full-time vocal instructor at ETSU upon her graduation from the same program. She held this position for nine years before the lead vocalist opening with Country Current was announced in late 2021. She becomes the first female lead vocalist with the ensemble in her new role since the band was formed by legendary bluegrass musician Bill Emerson in 1973.

Country Current is nationally renowned for its versatility and musicianship, performing a blend of modern country music and cutting-edge bluegrass. This eight-member ensemble employs musicians from diverse backgrounds with extensive high-profile recording and touring experience in the music scenes of Nashville, New York, New Orleans and more. In the tradition of country music, each member is a skilled performer on multiple instruments.