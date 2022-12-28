Downtown Bristol to feature diverse sounds for New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve in downtown Bristol brings a litany of options. Rock to blues to bluegrass and country will resonate throughout downtown Bristol as the new year chimes out the old.

Knoxville’s Jaystorm Project brings rhythm and blues. And hip-hop. Funk, too. Get down with The Jaystorm Project on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Quaker Steak & Lube right on State Street in downtown Bristol, Virginia.

Longtime regional favorites, The Jaystorm Project present highly danceable music infused with equal parts of high energy and intense musical acumen. Remember Morris Day and The Time? How about Midnight Star? Run-D.M.C.? Jaystorm Project embody those sounds as presented in the form of original material. It’s rump-shaking, hip-swiveling, get-down-and-get-right music.

If You Go

Who: The Jaystorm Project

When: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

Where: Quaker Steak & Lube, 629 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-644-9464

Web, audio and video: https://jaystorm.net/home-shows

David Peterson

Bluegrass more your thing?

From its traditional pages, bluegrass’ David Peterson presents wide volumes of bluegrass. Hear him ring out on Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31 at Blackbird Bakery on Piedmont Avenue in downtown Bristol, Virginia.

Look for Peterson to draw in part from his new album, “Losing Game.” Therein and beyond, the veteran bluegrass singer and guitarist draws heavily from bluegrass’ rich traditional heritage. Hank Williams’ “Moanin’ the Blues” and The Carter Family’s “My Old Clinch Mountain Home,” each drawn from the enriched annals of country music, jibe well in bluegrass form. Peterson’s voice, strong as a mountain man’s will, provides power to jar and emotion to move.

If You Go

Who: David Peterson

When: Friday, Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Blackbird Bakery, 188 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-645-5754

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063595415956

Kelsey Rae

Then again, Bristol is known worldwide as the Birthplace of Country Music.

Kelsey Rae brings a bagful of country music to Bristol Casino in Bristol, Virginia, Friday, Dec. 30. Blues from Mac Arnold and rock from the Jared Stout Band accentuate the night’s appealing lineup.

But as to Kelsey Rae, she loves heavy metal rock. However, on stage she projects hard-to-the-core country music. Her voice, reminiscent of Patsy Cline’s before pop music invaded her style, Rae embraces the twang and the touch of country essence. She can swoon into a ballad that can make you bawl. She can swing like Hank Thompson, quite the belle of that ball. And she can honky-tonk such to tip any jangly jukebox. That’s Kelsey Rae, country belter of the nth degree.

If You Go

Who: Kelsey Rae, Mac Arnold, and Jared Stout Band

When: Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Hwy., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-696-3660

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/kelseyraemusic

Music Notes

Bristol loves Andrew Scotchie and Andrew Scotchie loves Bristol.

Scotchie, who calls Asheville home, made his Bristol and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion debut in 2015, has become a regular in the Birthplace of Country Music. He’s not a country musician. No matter.

Yet Scotchie and Abingdon’s Logan Fritz recorded what will become a new album to be released in 2023 in Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in downtown Bristol. While visiting the studio a few months ago, they piped a few of the songs through the studio’s monitors. Superb sounds of vintage rock and early ‘70s California folk-rock welcomed my eager ears.

Now comes their first single, “January Blue,” which will be released Sunday, January 1.

“I wanted to put ‘January Blue’ out first,” said Andrew Scotchie, by phone. “It’s got big guitars. It’s sort of like the Rolling Stones.”

At least historically, Scotchie said the month of January bears deep tingles of melancholy for him. For instance, his father was murdered Jan, 16, 2008, the day before Andrew turned 15. One can imagine how dark the year’s coldest month has been for the typically energetic musician.

“It’s my birthday month. Plus, my dad died the day before my birthday. It’s cold and gray most of the time,” Scotchie said. “Plus, now I’m turning 30. I’m proud to say, I don’t fear the month as much as I used to. It’s gotten a lot better.”

You can access the single at www.andrewscotchiemusic.com. It’s also available through such streaming platforms as Spotify.

Christmas arrived early for fans of 49 Winchester. Tickets sold out quickly when the band from Castlewood, Virginia, announced its appearance at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. After tickets sold out, another date, Friday, March 31, was added. Now, but for a handful of tickets, it’s nearly sold out, too.

One wonders, could a third night be added? Could 49 Winchester actually pull off a three-night stand at the Paramount? Hotter than grandma’s skillet of bacon grease, if any band could right now, 49 Winchester could. There does appear to be space in their schedule to add a third night at the Paramount. C’mon fellas, how about a three-night Paramount stand?

Meanwhile, eager fans can see 49 Winchester nearby on New Year’s Eve. They will headline The Jefferson Theater in Charlottesville, Virginia. Gas up and go right up I-81 then a quick trip down I-64. Tickets, which start at $22 each and are still available.

Del and the Dawg bark up a free MP3 download this week. Unleash the track by visiting https://acousticdisc.com/product/del-and-dawg-hardcore-bluegrass-in-the-dawg-house-download. Find David Grisman’s duet with Del McCoury of “Walkin’ the Dog.” It’s their beefy bluegrass rendition of a country song turned classic by the likes of the late Webb Pierce.