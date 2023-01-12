Deslondes headlines Farm and Fun Time tonight

Steaming hot gumbo fills the musical bowl of New Orleans’ Deslondes.

Shaken and stirred, The Deslondes headline the year’s first installment of Farm and Fun Time tonight, Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol, Virginia. Former Tuba Skinny member Erika Lewis and Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles open the show.

As heard on their third album, the new and explorative “Ways and Means,” The Deslondes do not sit still. On stage, they’re energetic and engaging. On record, they’re adventurous and evolutionary. Throughout the band’s history, they avoid easy classification by simply moving the goalposts. They mix brass with acoustics, rhythm and blues with hints of country and rock ‘n’ roll for an unabashed and free-flowing style.

If You Go

What: Farm and Fun Time

Who: The Deslondes, Erika Lewis, and Bill and the Belles

When: Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m.

Where: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, Va.

Admission: $40

Info: 423-573-1927

Web, audio and video: www.deslondes.com

Annabelle’s Curse

About a decade ago, Annabelle’s Curse first appeared during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. It was drummer Travis Goyette’s first show with the band. That Sunday, they met Carly Booher Edwards, and she joined soon thereafter.

As Annabelle’s Curse is set to appear at the Down Home in Johnson City on Saturday, Jan. 14, bear some things in mind. They are a band whose style evolves. Always centered with a core of quality tuned high and artful, Annabelle’s Curse long ago earned a reputation for exploration.

Now, as the new year awakens, so does the prospect of new music from Annabelle’s Curse. The longtime alternative folk-rock band took gigantic artistic steps with 2020 album “Vast Oceans.” Recorded at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in Bristol, its 11 tracks offer shades of John Lennon meets Pink Floyd as composed in the 21st Century. Thinking music for thinkers whose art compels contemplation, Annabelle’s Curse shine like stars in the widest of skies.

If You Go

Who: Annabelle’s Curse

When: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $25-$30

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/annabellescurse

Music at Machiavelli’s

Times were when music resounded from a tiny stage just inside the door of Bristol eatery Machiavelli’s. James McMurtry, son of Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Larry McMurtry, performed there. So did the late Justin Townes Earle.

Now, in the form of weekly open mic nights and then-some, music’s back at Machiavelli’s. Located on 5th Street and just off State Street in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, local wunderkind Logan Fritz hosts an open mic night at Machiavelli’s tonight, Thursday, Jan. 12. A week from tonight, Levi Trent does likewise.

There’s no charge to attend. Recent performances included the aforementioned Logan Fritz alongside girlfriend McKenna Blevins. Fritz is also booked to lead open mic night on Thursday, Jan. 26. Bristol’s Momma Molasses, an Appalachian folk singer and songwriter extraordinaire, leads the way on Thursday, Feb. 2. All open mic nights begin at 8 p.m.

If You Go

What: Open Mic Nights

When: Each Thursday at 8 p.m.

Where: Machiavelli’s, 8 5th St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-9955

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/machiavellisbristol/

Music Notes

Kaleidoscopes of options exist relative to names of acts booked to appear during the forthcoming Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Only one, 49 Winchester, has been revealed thus far. Widely heralded, Castlewood’s 49 Winchester was named in the fall as a band to appear during September’s festival.

Any day now, Rhythm & Roots officials will unveil the first round of lineup announcements. Hopes high and rumors higher, each year at this time rampant speculation precedes lineup reveals. Who knows? Perhaps 49 Winchester will headline. It’s possible. Isaac Gibson’s band, who have played darned near every venue in town for crowds of a handful to thousands, broke out in a huge way during the past year. They are a bona fide band on America’s national stage.

Could be Willie Nelson? Wildest dreams attach to such names as Dolly Parton. Wouldn’t that be great? Don’t count on it, but hey, folks can dream. Time was when it may not have seemed likely that Rhythm & Roots would feature Emmylou Harris, but she did appear in 2014. Few thought it possible that Coal Miner’s Daughter Loretta Lynn would make the lineup, but she was booked in 2016. Leading up to the festival, Lynn fell and was replaced by Bobby Bare, but she had been booked.

Who knows? Rhythm & Roots managed what may have seemed impossible when they managed to sign blues legend Buddy Guy in 2016. Perhaps contemporary blues pioneer Keb’ Mo’ will make his Rhythm & Roots debut. Could be that Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, a young protégé of Guy’s, will make his first appearance.

Dazzling first-timers feeds Rhythm & Roots’ annual tradition. Last year welcomed festival first-timers country’s Tanya Tucker and Rosanne Cash. Likewise, outlaw country’s Dallas Moore. The year before highlighted southern rock’s Blackberry Smoke as well as country upstart Charley Crockett during their first appearances at Rhythm & Roots.

There was no festival in 2020. However, 2019 brought country’s Wynonna. Chris Hillman, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member of the Byrds, made his first Rhythm & Roots appearance in 2018.

So, as guesses and wishes meet upon the crossroads of high hopes and wild fantasies, we wait upon the first lineup announcements for the coming round of Rhythm & Roots. Stay tuned.

David Grisman’s Acoustic Jazz Quartet stirs the winter winds during this week’s free MP3 downloads. Swing by https://acousticdisc.com/product/martin-taylor-and-david-grisman-im-beginning-to-see-the-light-download/ to find “Autumn Leaves.” Led by Martin Taylor and David Grisman, the sumptuous “Autumn Leaves” mimics an autumn breeze and its clinging leaves in swaths of swinging coolness.