Dallas Moore rocks the Piedmont Stage during second day of Rhythm & Roots

When Saturday morning dawned, banks of clouds filled with rain made their presence known throughout downtown Bristol. None of which deterred those who attended Saturday’s Rhythm & Roots festival.

Indeed, day two of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion proved quite soggy. Particularly during its opening early afternoon hours, rain curtailed crowd sizes during outdoor performances.

There were Bluff City’s bluegrass vets in Breaking Tradition with the brilliant Dan Boner on fiddle aboard the Piedmont Stage at 12:30 p.m. Same time and a short walk away, Johnson City’s Florencia & the Feeling entertained mightily on 6th Street.

By about 2:30 p.m., the day’s downpours slowed to a trickle. When long-bearded Dallas Moore led his four-man, honky-tonking band on the Piedmont Stage, a large crowd filed in to witness what became one of if not the day’s finest performances.

Moore began with “Bottle and a Bible.” Culled from his 2015 LP, “Dark Horse Rider,” it projected themes of redemption and rowdiness that threaded throughout his hour-long, 17-song set.

From the same album revved “Raisin’ Hell and Slingin’ Gravel” which prefaced his fiery rendition of Jimmy Martin’s “Freeborn Man.” Guitar picking fluid and hot, singing gritty and country grand.

“Just look at the crowd,” said Jon Houser of Bristol, Virginia. “When they heard Dallas, they’re coming to hear that music.”

If Moore was a cook and the crowd a bunch of ravenous diners, he gave them a bounty of outlaw country-branded beef to chew on. He sang of a mama who “had a Bible in her kitchen” and a daddy who had “a bottle in his hand” in “Mama and Daddy” from 2019’s “Tryin’ to be a Blessing.”

Moments later Moore introduced a new song from a forthcoming album. With a jukebox-jolting “21,” he popped the top of a tall bottle of country swagger. Moore’s grit-and-grimy voice, one that seems hewn from miles on the highway aboard his beloved Harley, recalled days of “faster cars and faster women” back when “I thought I knew it all so I threw caution to the wind.”

Even on a rainy Bristol afternoon, one could feel the ramblin’ days and honky-tonkin’ ways that exuded through the lines sang and grooves-rich melodies played by Moore and the band. The songs straddled essences of wild Saturday nights on the road or in the bars, and Sunday mornings in the pews seeking forgiveness of what came on Saturday night.

Moore’s reflective “Home is Where the Highway Is” encapsulates much of what makes the man’s motor hum. Written about being on the road and referencing his homes in Texas and Ohio, he sang the line “let the highway take me home” on a stage erected in the tracks of Hank Williams’ last ride on the night of New Year’s Eve, 1952.

“This is the first time I’ve been to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion,” Moore said. “With all the people I see who are my friends, it really is like a reunion.”

Perhaps the show’s most adorable moment came when Moore welcomed his little daughter, Victory, on stage. Dressed in a red and white cowgirl outfit, she smiled and waved while holding her little guitar. Yep, her proud daddy beamed.

He sang “Up on that Mountain.” Rain-soaked fans clapped hands and tapped toes to the sing-along song. Moore’s daughter sang right along, too.

“All my brothers, let’s come together,” Moore sang on the song. “All my friends and all my family will come from miles around.”

Moore’s poignant “In My Last Days” followed the celebratory “Up on that Mountain.” Written in reference to the loss of a friend who was dying of cancer, he sings that “I learned to fly like an eagle soarin’ up on mountain high, and when I die, there’s no fear of where I’m going.”

Heads nodded and lips trembled among several in the clearly-touched audience.

“I’ll leave this old world knowing,” Moore’s gripping voice emoted, “I’ve been saved by sweet amazing grace…in my last days.”

In that moment, a tiny part in the darkened rain cloud covered sky opened up. A lone warming beam of sunshine beamed bright as if to evoke Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light.”

Indeed, Moore provided the light on a rainy day.

He capped his show with a freewheeling spin of Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever,” which blended into a harmonious roll and through the Carter Family’s “Will the Circle be Unbroken.” Finally, Moore paid homage to more of his heroes with the beer-joint jarring “Whiskey River.” He dropped the names of Willie Nelson, who made the song famous, and Johnny Bush, who wrote the beloved country twang-banger.

Backstage after the show, Moore was elated.

“Man,” Moore said, “I love Bristol. I sure hope they’ll have us back.”

