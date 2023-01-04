Dailey & Vincent return to the Paramount Friday

When Jamie Dailey left Doyle Lawson’s Quicksilver and Darrin Vincent exited Ricky Skaggs’ Kentucky Thunder more than a decade ago, they quickly became the hottest act in bluegrass.

Dailey & Vincent return to Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, Friday, Jan. 6. Tickets, which nearly always sell out for their annual visit to the Paramount, are still available.

Yet things have changed for hooked-on-harmonies Dailey & Vincent. They’ve shifted from strictly bluegrass to a bluegrass-country hybrid. They’re declarative new album, “Let’s Sing Some Country,” sheds bluegrass nearly entirely. From the fiddle-rich balladry of “I’ll Leave My Heart in Tennessee” to the pedal-steel twang of “You Rescued Me,” they make points aplenty. Primary among them, make some room on the country music highway for Dailey & Vincent.

If You Go

Who: Dailey & Vincent

When: Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $50.54-$73

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.daileyandvincent.com

Geoff Tate

Queensryche forever belongs among the world’s finest hair metal bands from the 1980s and ‘90s. Geoff Tate fronted all of their hits as the band’s lead singer.

One of rock’s more prolific voices, Geoff Tate makes his Bristol debut at The Cameo Theater Sunday, Jan. 8. Irish rocker Mark Daly opens.

Tate’s Queensryche birthed in the state of Washington. By the mid-1980s, they were among rock’s more dramatic bands. By the time of their worldwide smash, “Silent Lucidity” in 1991, Tate’s near-operatic voice transformed Queensryche from simple hair metal band status. They survived grunge rock’s onslaught. Today at 63, Tate retains his monumental pipes and dramatic lyricism.

If You Go

Who: Geoff Tate and Mark Daly

When: Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Virginia

Admission: $37.50-$52.50

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.geofftate.com

Book of Mamaw

Mamaw was a strong-willed Appalachian woman of East Tennessee. She was Eugene Wolf’s Mamaw, one who made enduring impressions.

Eugene Wolf presents “The Book of Mamaw” Friday, Jan. 6 at the Down Home in Johnson City. Profoundly personal yet intensely relatable, Wolf’s one-person play actually stars his late grandmother, around whom the play revolves.

Wolf, one of Appalachia’s most evocative and moving singers, offers a loving portrait of his Mamaw. He sings. He tells stories. He offers anecdotes memorable and accounts emotional. Ultimately, Wolf’s play encircles and rises upon the wings of kindness and compassion, which emanates from his late Mamaw and clearly to the stage. You will never forget Wolf’s “The Book of Mamaw.”

If You Go

Who and What: Eugene Wolf presents “The Book of Mamaw”

When: Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/EugeneWolfMusic/

Music Notes

December and January typically herald waves of new concert announcements. Last month and but a handful of days in the new year have proven the trend to be still in place.

For instance, within days of Paramount Bristol’s announcement of a second 49 Winchester show on Friday, March 31, tickets flew from the box office as if on rocket fuel. With two sold out shows (March 31 and April 1) forthcoming, fans of 49 may want to petition the Paramount to add a third show.

Likewise, tickets vanished quickly for Paramount Bristol’s Ashley McBryde show, which will stage on Saturday, April 29.

Meanwhile, outstanding seats remain to see former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley at the Paramount on Thursday, Feb. 2. Likewise, plentiful tickets are available for alternative rocker Neko Case and her Bristol debut at the Paramount Friday, Feb. 3.

For more tickets and information on those and all shows at Paramount Bristol, call (423) 274-8920. Folks are also welcome to visit the box office at 518 State Street in Bristol, Tennessee, and online at https://paramountbristol.org.

A few blocks away, The Cameo Theater announced Scythian as headliners for a show on Friday, Jan. 20. Superb tickets are awaiting Scythian’s avid fanbase in Bristol. For a decade or so, the wildly energetic band based in Northern Virginia has been a favorite in Bristol, particularly during numerous rounds of Bristol Rhythm & Roots.

Also recently announced, roots rock veterans The BoDeans embark upon The Cameo Theater on Friday, March 10. Stellar seats, some even on the second row, were available at press time.

To purchase tickets and find more information on those and additional shows at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, call (276) 296-1234. Visit their box office at 703 State Street and online at https://thecameotheater.com.

Fiddler extraordinaire Vassar Clements helms this week’s free MP3 download. Tune in https://acousticdisc.com/product/vassar-clements-livin-with-the-blues-download/ to find “Mambo Boogie.” Clements, whose career included stints with The Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia as well as blues’ Maria Muldaur, leads a rollicking band on the free track pulled from Clements’ album on David Grisman’s Acoustic Disc label, “Livin’ with the Blues.”