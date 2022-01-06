Dailey and Vincent make their mark at the Paramount

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent garnered high marks for bluegrass brilliance decades ago.

Dailey earned his stripes in Doyle Lawson’s band, Quicksilver. Vincent, a brother of bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent, made his way with Ricky Skaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder.

Established as a duo in 2007, Dailey and Vincent quickly became superstars in bluegrass. Several shifts in style later, the genre-bending duo returns to the gleaming Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Jan. 7.

“People up there in Bristol are really nice to us. Thank you!” said Darrin Vincent, by phone from his home near Nashville.

Nearly all of Dailey and Vincent’s numerous visits to the Paramount in Bristol have sold out. As frequent attendees can attest, no two Dailey and Vincent shows stage quite the same.

“We want to keep it fresh,” Vincent said. “Jamie does the set lists, and I haven’t seen it yet. It’s going to be fresh.”

Vincent, who plays upright bass and sings alongside Dailey, learned the business of bluegrass in his family’s band, The Sally Mountain Show. Lessons gathered then stay with him now.