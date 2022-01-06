Dailey and Vincent make their mark at the Paramount

Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent garnered high marks for bluegrass brilliance decades ago.
Dailey earned his stripes in Doyle Lawson’s band, Quicksilver. Vincent, a brother of bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent, made his way with Ricky Skaggs’ band, Kentucky Thunder.
Established as a duo in 2007, Dailey and Vincent quickly became superstars in bluegrass. Several shifts in style later, the genre-bending duo returns to the gleaming Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Jan. 7.
“People up there in Bristol are really nice to us. Thank you!” said Darrin Vincent, by phone from his home near Nashville.
Nearly all of Dailey and Vincent’s numerous visits to the Paramount in Bristol have sold out. As frequent attendees can attest, no two Dailey and Vincent shows stage quite the same.
“We want to keep it fresh,” Vincent said. “Jamie does the set lists, and I haven’t seen it yet. It’s going to be fresh.”
Vincent, who plays upright bass and sings alongside Dailey, learned the business of bluegrass in his family’s band, The Sally Mountain Show. Lessons gathered then stay with him now.
“Entertainment, obviously. Always entertain the people, whether it’s four or five people in the audience or thousands,” Vincent said. “Always try to treat people good. Treat people the same, always.”
Experience earned, Ricky Skaggs hired Vincent to play bass in his band, Kentucky Thunder. During his more than 10 years with Skaggs, Vincent won five Grammy Awards and eight IBMA awards for Instrumental Group of the Year.
“Ricky always said, ‘Bring it. Bring it with authority,’” Vincent said. “‘If it ain’t perfect, do it with authority.’”
Authority jibed with crisp professionalism, ripe musicianship, well-chosen songs and charismatic personalities when Dailey and Vincent established as a duo. No one sounded like them. No one began quite like them, either.
Dailey and Vincent made their stage debut on Dec. 29, 2007. It doubled as their high-profile debut on the prestigious Mother Church of Country Music, the Grand Ole Opry.
“It made me cry,” Vincent said.
Bear in mind, scores of legendary country and bluegrass musicians never performed at the Opry.
“We were scared, but we went up there and gave our best,” Vincent said. “When we rehearsed, we knew it was special. But if people don’t like you, it’s over.”
No danger. In less than two years, the prodigious pair scored two chart-topping bluegrass albums. By the time of their fourth album, 2010’s “Dailey & Vincent Sing the Statler Brothers,” they were bona fide bluegrass superstars.
And more. Their Statler Brothers album, their first to be marketed through Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, broadened them from bluegrass to country music.
“That was the turning point, that and our TV show on the RFD channel,” Vincent said. “That steered us beyond traditional bluegrass festivals and sound. We do our own show, an American music show.”
Reflected in recent recordings and stage shows, Dailey and Vincent now occupy hybrid music status.
“We do the gamut from traditional country to traditional bluegrass to gospel and folk music,” Vincent said. “It it’s good, we try to put our own stamp on it.”
Look for a batch of new heart-touchers from Dailey and Vincent in the new year. They’ve recorded a new 12-song album. It’s country in style, traditional in tone and resonating in touch.
“It’s a masterpiece of music,” Vincent said. “We hope to release it in the first quarter. Brand-new songs.”
And there are at least two well-chosen covers, each refashioned to fit their airtight vocal harmonies.
“We did an Oak Ridge Boys song, ‘Dig a Little Deeper,’” Vincent said. “And we did Steve Earle’s ‘Hillbilly Highway.’ It’s hard to find great songs. We went through thousands of songs for the album. It’s so hard to find good songs to fit us.”
Criteria numerous, Dailey and Vincent have one absolute must when considering a song to record, perform and include in their growing canon of keepers.
“Our stamp?” Vincent said. “If it touches our heart, then we might do it.”
