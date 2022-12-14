Chesnutt brings his brand of twang to the Paramount

As honky-tonk country music dimmed perilously dark during the 1990s, Mark Chesnutt sang as if carrying a torch of twang.

Chesnutt sang country when so many turned their backs on the real thing. He still does. Gather in the beams of brilliant country when Chesnutt headlines Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, Friday, Dec. 16. Johnson City’s Dimestore Cowboys open the show.

A native Texan, Chesnutt toiled in the honky-tonks of Texas for years. Then in 1990 and signed to MCA Nashville, Chesnutt made a national splash with “Too Cold at Home.” His stone country style resonated. Hits, including a sprightly fun “Brother Jukebox” and chart-topping ballad “Almost Goodbye,” represented Chesnutt’s country cred exceedingly well. So, if you’re wondering what real country music sounds like, search no further than Mark Chesnutt in Bristol.

If You Go

Who: Mark Chesnutt and The Dimestore Cowboys

When: Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $53.04-$98.50

Info: 423-274-8920

Web, audio and video: https://markchesnutt.com

Moose Roberts

Guitars, amplifiers, and hard-to-the-core music make Bristol’s Moose Roberts wake up and holler.

To experience Moose “Trainwreck” Roberts and the Bombay Ginnys is akin to opening the hood of a howling Dodge Charger, circa 1969. Oh, they roar. Roberts and one of his many groups, the Bombay Ginnys, perform a rare show Friday, Dec. 16 at Elderbrew in Bristol, Tennessee.

Lap steel wiz John “Scabbo” Snyder and timely drummer Bruce Williams join Roberts. The sound and the fury of Roberts’ sound stems from his boundless voice and complimentary guitar. He sings like razor wire cuts, clear to the bone. Whether it’s his own masterful “I Too Howl” or perhaps his understated gem of Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried,” Roberts polishes well as a Bristol landmark of music.

If You Go

Who: Moose Trainwreck Roberts and the Bombay Ginnys

When: Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m.

Where: Elderbrew, 24 6th St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Web, audio and video: https://mooseroberts.bandcamp.como

Bristolville Grinchmas Christmas

He neither huffs nor puffs but the nefarious grin of the Grinch of Bristolville comes down from his Seuss-created mountain this weekend.

Unwrap the Bristolville Grinchmas Christmas Saturday, Dec. 17. Staged within Old Post 33 in Bristol, Virginia, the event begins for children at 10 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Expect crafts and games all sorts of Christmassy things. The kids can even meet the green Grinch of Bristolville, Cindy Lou Who and Santa Claus, too.

Pause. Then at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, irreverent adult fun in the form of the Ugly Sweater Bristolville Grinchmas commences at Old Post 33. Each $15 ticket includes one free Grinch drink. Rock around the Grinchmas tree to From the Edge. Encounter the Bristolville Grinch and even Naughty Cindy Lou Who and Bad Santa, as well, that’s who. Oh, yeah, and wear a gosh-awfully ugly Christmas sweater to earn a fun gift.

If You Go

What: Bristolville Grinchmas Christmas & Ugly Sweater Bristolville Grinchmas

Who: From the Edge

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. & 8 p.m.

Where: Old Post 33, 100 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $10-$15

Info: 276-285-2600

Web, audio and video: https://oldpost33.com

Music Notes

Loads of new Christmas music greets consumers each fall and winter. However, on the local music front, it’s relatively rare that musicians from the backyard record and release music such seasonal music.

Kingsport’s Teni Rane classifies as an exception. Stylistically, she sings and writes and performs with distinction. Musically, she recently recorded and released three songs for the season of winter and Christmas.

“They evoke the time period of the holiday season,” said Teni Rane.

Rane’s latest single, “Tennessee Snow,” was released last Friday. It follows “Cozy Inside” and “Rosemary & Evergreen.”

“’Tennessee Snow,’ that song is the feeling of the quiet when get a good snowfall, when we can stay home, and not just run around like crazy,” Rane said. “It means being home and being together and cherishing that.”

Timelessness marks Rane’s new music. A classic feel accompanies her songs spare arrangements, one that well evokes the 1940s era of Ella Fitzgerald and Bing Crosby warmth.

“I hope so. That’s the goal. I wanted it to evoke those classics, but I also wanted it to sound like me,” Rane said. “When you sing along with them, it feels like home.”

Visit Teni Rane online at https://tenirane.com. To purchase Rane’s songs, try https://tenirane.bandcamp.com/?fbclid=IwAR0EeM3n_a3dUAxZvAlRCN4jNFtNFO_wWqRrW5ruQ91y23-t6YoQPxEvihA.

Blues guitar slinger Joe Bonamassa gifts a holly jolly album of Christmas songs in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Jingle over to https://jbonamassa.com/bonamassa-christmas-album/?utm_source=fbig&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=xmasdl&fbclid=IwAR3uD97sgaMZjw47i-f8_I7phKOhWwQ3GuRvi4OHxgRS7PCM-KHh7v7aPqk&playlist=e9d47af&video=f41be0c. Fill out the form to receive 11 songs of the season including “Christmas Boogie” and “Lonesome Christmas.”