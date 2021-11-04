Celtic crew Gaelic Storm comes to The Cameo

Still, when they first played Bristol and Rhythm & Roots in 2003 and again in 2004, fans knew well of Gaelic Storm. Credit goes to “Titanic” in large measure. Memorable as those visits were, the band left a stamp of another kind in Bristol.

“Our RV broke down in Bristol one time,” Lacey said. “We went on, but it stayed there for about three months.”

Then as now, mainstream radio does not touch Celtic music. Consequently, Gaelic Storm flies well outside the realm of pop culture’s seething mass.

To compensate, Gaelic Storm’s live shows have earned shades of notoriety. They’re a party band, as reflected in their newly recorded song, “The Night Pat Murphy Died.”

Wind them up onstage, and they become infectiously hyperactive.

“We bring a party to the room,” Lacey said. “We try to incorporate the crowd. We tell stories, get people up and party.”

The more nuts the audience, the more bonkers the band. Attend the show and go wild. Gaelic Storm will feed off you.

“Big time,” Lacey said. “That’s what we do.”