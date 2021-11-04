Celtic crew Gaelic Storm comes to The Cameo

When “Titanic” arose from the depths of time to become box-office bonanza, California’s Gaelic Storm sprung to national prominence.
Six years later, Gaelic Storm appeared during the third Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival.
Gaelic Storm returns to Bristol at The Cameo Theater on Friday, Nov. 5. Irish and Scottish music masters, the now-veteran band formed but a year before the James Cameron-directed epic film. They portrayed a band in several scenes of “Titanic.”
“They were a pub band in Los Angeles,” said Ryan Lacey, the band’s percussionist since 2003. “They all had day jobs. They had no interest in being a touring band.”
Established in 1996, Gaelic Storm performed at O’Brien’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Santa Monica, California. Then one day they were cast to appear briefly in “Titanic.”
“That was a springboard,” Lacey, by phone from his home in La Grange, Illinois, said. “The guys are proud of it. I’m proud of it. It set them off to have a career in music.”
Nonetheless, odds are strong that Gaelic Storm will not perform the music they played in “Titanic” tomorrow night in Bristol. Not much, anyway.
“We dabble in it a little bit onstage,” Lacey said. “We’ve rarely played it. I can count on my hands the number of times we’ve played it.”
Still, when they first played Bristol and Rhythm & Roots in 2003 and again in 2004, fans knew well of Gaelic Storm. Credit goes to “Titanic” in large measure. Memorable as those visits were, the band left a stamp of another kind in Bristol.
“Our RV broke down in Bristol one time,” Lacey said. “We went on, but it stayed there for about three months.”
Then as now, mainstream radio does not touch Celtic music. Consequently, Gaelic Storm flies well outside the realm of pop culture’s seething mass.
To compensate, Gaelic Storm’s live shows have earned shades of notoriety. They’re a party band, as reflected in their newly recorded song, “The Night Pat Murphy Died.”
Wind them up onstage, and they become infectiously hyperactive.
“We bring a party to the room,” Lacey said. “We try to incorporate the crowd. We tell stories, get people up and party.”
The more nuts the audience, the more bonkers the band. Attend the show and go wild. Gaelic Storm will feed off you.
“Big time,” Lacey said. “That’s what we do.”
A bagpipes-playing, green beer-drinking juggernaut, Gaelic Storm as led by co-founder Patrick Murphy departs company from a growing glut of Celtic bands. Gaelic Storm performs a deeper mix of originals. They do traditional tunes, but they thrive on their own songs and vibe.
“Me and Steve [Twigger], the guitar player, have all sorts of different influences,” Lacey said. “Steve’s favorites are Queen and David Bowie. Mine are the Beastie Boys and The Black Crowes. That’s one reason why we have a different sound. Obviously, we stay within the Gaelic Storm vibe.”
And what, per se, is the Gaelic Storm vibe?
“When we’re in the studio, we have it. When we’re onstage, we have it,” Lacey said. “It’s a kind of secret sauce.”
Simply put, Gaelic Storm brand as a leave-your-worries-behind band. Concerned about the pandemic? Come. Fretting over the economy? Come. Kids driving you silly? Turn to Gaelic Storm.
“That’s the idea. That’s the crux of the band,” Lacey said. “We’re there to make you happy.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.