Cassell, Stafford to perform at the Down Home Thursday

Mandolinist Thomas Cassell sat on stage at the Paramount in Bristol. A student of music, he took part in a class that day given by bluegrass wunderkinds Sierra Hull and husband Justin Moses.

Such learning led to Cassell becoming a mandolin champion. He won an IBMA Momentum award in 2020. Coming on fast, Thomas Cassell and Blue Highway’s Tim Stafford perform at the Down Home in Johnson City Thursday, Nov. 17.

East Tennessean Cassell has a new album, “What You Need to Prove,” to promote. A founding member of progressive bluegrass band Circus No. 9, Cassell moves closer to the bluegrass center with his eight-song album. Two songs, including opening track “The First Move,” were co-written with Stafford. Throughout, Cassell’s confident playing provides ample evidence that he has not only arrived. Thomas Cassell is set to thrive.

If You Go

Who: Thomas Cassell with Tim Stafford

When: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $15-$20

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: https://thomascassell.com

Corey Snowden

Strong hints of a Southern Pentecostal upbringing embody Corey Snowden’s voice.

Hear Bristol’s Corey Snowden when he encamps at The Corner in Bristol, Virginia, Friday, Nov. 18. It’s a free show that’s far from free of soul.

“Oh man,” Snowden said, “my Pentecostal background is crucial.”

Don’t misread that. Snowden’s not bringing the gospels to a bar. Instead, as with Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, James Brown, Elvis Presley and so forth, the power infused into impassioned gospel music infiltrates Snowden’s voice and songs quite naturally. Clouds burst when Snowden sings. He wrenches emotion with a vice grip voice that can move with power and move with feeling.

If You Go

Who: Corey Snowden

When: Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: The Corner, 501 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: Free

Info: 276-285-2160

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/CoreySnowden

Anthony Wayne Vibe

Blurs of whipsaw guitar licks marry ornate lyrics to comprise the music of Anthony Wayne.

Add a band and it’s Anthony Wayne Vibe. Bald of head, long of beard, Wayne leads his Vibe to The Cascade Draft House in Bristol, Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 19. Call it an early Thanksgiving.

Original music served hot from the tap, no group in these parts sound remotely like Anthony Wayne Vibe. Positive messages permeate Wayne’s lyrics. If down, they will bring you up. If up, they’ll make you soar. Situated in the realm of the jam band world, Wayne and band do not aim to replicate either The Grateful Dead or Phish. However, as with those bands, stout creativity and firm adherence to distinction in music marks the music of Anthony Wayne Vibe.

If You Go

Who: Anthony Wayne Vibe

When: Saturday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m.

Where: The Cascade Draft House, 828 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: Free

Info: 423-573-1185

Web, audio and video: www.facebook.com/anthonywaynevibe

Music Notes

Another week, another new show in Bristol to announce.

So, attention fans of blues music. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the stunning Eric Gales. He and special guest King Solomon Hicks will appear at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Sunday, March 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price from $30 to $42.50. There will be a $5 increase for tickets bought on the day of the show.

If tickets last that long, one listen to Eric Gales’ guitar slugfest with fellow six-string maestro Joe Bonnamassa on, “I Want My Crown,” just may speed sales of the show. Prodigiousness of voice and guitar, Memphis-born Gales has for 30 years forged a style steeped in a blues-drenched style filtered with deep swaths of soul. Considerable doses of rock seep into his style, too.

A left-handed guitarist, comparisons to the late Jimi Hendrix extend beyond that fact that Gales shares with the “Purple Haze” guitar wiz. Gales’ 18th and latest album, “Crown,” includes a general theme of triumph in the midst of struggles. In full, his music projects wide expanses of positivity that extend far from the blues realm. Eric Gales performs human music for humanity.

For more information on Eric Gales’ forthcoming appearance and other shows coming up at The Cameo, call (276) 296-1234. Visit the box office at 703 State Street in Bristol, Virginia. Find them online at https://thecameotheater.com.

Masters of the mandolin Sam Bush and David Grisman lead this week’s free MP3 download. Find the treat at https://acousticdisc.com/product/sam-bush-and-david-grisman-hold-on-were-strummin-download/ in the form of the song “Ralph’s Banjo Special.” Taken from the pair’s duet album, “Hold On, We’re Strummin’,” the song honors the late Ralph Stanley in spirited fashion.