BRISTOL, Va. — Grand art composed in the form of paintings and music bear remarkable similarities. Painters move with broad and sometimes subtle brushstrokes; musicians reach the heart and soul through the employment of notes elongated as well as prim and proper.

Each can evoke time and place, people and space near as well as unattainably far.

Bristol’s Robert Campbelle managed to incorporate all of that in his new piece, “Earth Touching Heaven: An Appalachian Requiem.” It will debut its world premiere on Saturday, March 4, as part of Symphony of the Mountains’ Celebrating Our Appalachian Home, featuring Michael Rodgers, bass-baritone, which will stage at the Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport.

Cornelia Laemmli Orth, music director of Symphony of the Mountains, will conduct the orchestra. Matthew Potterton, Voices of the Mountains chorus conductor, will conduct the choirs.

“The show was Cornelia’s idea,” said Campbelle, who spoke over coffee and a croissant last week at Blackbird Bakery in Bristol, Virginia. “My ragged requiem was the right piece at the right time.”

Massive in impact and import, musicians who augment and convey Campbelle’s “Earth Touching Heaven: An Appalachian Requiem” will be enormous. In addition to Symphony of the Mountains personnel, nearly 200 voices will sing out from the stage. They will include Voices of the Mountains as well as Milligan University’s Concert Choir and the Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy.

Roots of Campbelle’s “Earth Touching Heaven” began when he lived in Cincinnati, Ohio. He moved to Bristol the week before Christmas 2007. He completed the work during the pandemic.

“It’s about 35 minutes long,” Campbelle, who serves as the music director at Central Presbyterian Church in Bristol, Virginia, said. “We’ve got seven movements. Most of the rhythm is not classical. The Symphony is playing this with the choruses.”

A tenor in Voices of the Mountains, Campbelle’s world premiere will occur after the show’s intermission. It follows the evening’s opening performance of Franz Joseph Haydn’s sumptuous Symphony No. 82 in C Major, otherwise known as “The Bear.”

“Haydn wrote 104 symphonies,” Campbelle said. “I can’t say that I hear anything in this one that sounds like a bear. No growling. It’s a Haydn symphony. The actual classical period starts with Haydn.”

Mozart and Beethoven studied under Haydn, who lived between 1732 and 1809. Haydn established the essential foundations of symphonic music and string quartets. Completed in 1786 and first performed in 1787 in Paris, Haydn’s “The Bear” was the first of his six Paris Symphonies.

As with Haydn’s piece, Campbelle’s “Earth Touching Heaven” evokes one to feel deeply. It ebbs and flows, much like a time expanse within the Appalachian Mountains, one of seasonal bliss and daily challenges.

“If the audience is feeling what I tried to write about what I feel, there’s this big over-arching thing I tried to convey is barely contained joy,” Campbelle said. “People say it makes them feel exalted.”

Performances of three standards follow Campbelle’s “Earth Touching Heaven: An Appalachian Requiem.” They include “Ol’ Man River,” “Joshua Fit the Battle,” and The Carter Family’s “Will the Circle be Unbroken.”

“The three songs are sung in English,” Campbelle said. “Mine is half in English and half in Latin.”

On the cusp of showtime, Campbelle professes neither anxiety nor nervousness. Rehearsals, he said, have gone well. In addition to having written his piece, he also sings tenor as a member of Voices of the Mountains.

“I’ve had premieres before,” he said, “but nothing this big.”

Like the sun cresting the Appalachian mountaintops, warmth accompanies and permeates Campbelle’s creation. He sipped his coffee, sampled his croissant, and leafed through a large sheaf of sheet music that detailed his momentous and meaningful work.

“I’m deeply satisfied,” Campbelle said. “It’s what I feel, barely contained joy.”

If You Go

• What: Symphony of the Mountains presents Celebrating Our Appalachian Home featuring the world premiere of Robert Campbelle’s “Earth Touching Home: An Appalachian Requiem”

• When: Saturday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m.

• Where: Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center,

• Admission: $35

• Info: 423-392-8423

• Web, audio and video: https://symphonyofthemountains.org/appalachian-home/