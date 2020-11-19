Bobby Starnes to jam Friday at Songwriters in the Round

For instance, take Starnes’ album recorded with Stafford. Written and recorded in Starnes’ Hat Creek Recording Studio near Kingsport, 2018’s “What We Leave Behind: A Songwriters Collection,” features a range of hardcore country to bluegrass and folk material.

“I like to think I’m trying to write the best songs I can,” Starnes said. “I’ve written rock ’n’ roll songs, gospel songs, country songs, bluegrass songs — all kinds of songs.”

In terms of content, Starnes rarely inserts either himself or his family into the songs he pens.

“I’ve written one song about me,” he said. “It’s 97.5% true. There’s one line in it I had to make up to make it rhyme. It’s called ‘Ol’ Troubadours Like Me.’ It’s the only tune I’ve written about myself.”

In that regard, he’s akin to Country Music Hall of Fame member Tom T. Hall. As with Hall, he’s more of an observational writer, less an introspective one. However, Starnes did write an ode for his mother, “Tips and Minimum Wage.”

“My mother was a waitress her whole life,” Starnes said. “She raised three kids on tips and minimum wage. It’s still emotional. It’s the most personal song I ever wrote. I’m just glad she got to hear it before she passed away.”