Bobby Starnes to jam Friday at Songwriters in the Round

By now, Bobby Starnes will have written another batch of new songs with Blue Highway’s Tim Stafford.
“We’re going to get together tomorrow morning to write songs,” said Starnes on Monday.
Who knows? Perhaps Starnes will play one of those new songs during Songwriters in the Round on Friday, Nov. 20 at the Damascus Old Mill Inn in Damascus, Virginia. Cellist Dave Eggar and Brooklyn’s Phil Faconti join Starnes for an exhibition of extraordinary craftsmanship in song.
“We’ll take turns, each person doing their songs,” Starnes said from his home near Kingsport. “We’ll be jamming a lot, playing on each others’ songs. Who knows what’s going to happen? Especially with Dave Eggar.”
A longtime favorite in the Tri-Cities, the Harvard and Juilliard-educated Eggar plays a range of styles that encompasses classical to bluegrass. He’s a Grammy winner. Starnes stretches wide an undeclared style of music that’s enveloped gospel to country and bluegrass as well as rock. He’s written songs that appeared on at least two Grammy-nominated albums.
“I consider myself a singer-songwriter,” Starnes, 58, said. “I listen to Darrell Scott, Guy Clark, John Prine. I love old country music. That’s what I love, what I listen to. I’m more about the song. I like to tell a good story. I consider myself a storyteller.”
For instance, take Starnes’ album recorded with Stafford. Written and recorded in Starnes’ Hat Creek Recording Studio near Kingsport, 2018’s “What We Leave Behind: A Songwriters Collection,” features a range of hardcore country to bluegrass and folk material.
“I like to think I’m trying to write the best songs I can,” Starnes said. “I’ve written rock ’n’ roll songs, gospel songs, country songs, bluegrass songs — all kinds of songs.”
In terms of content, Starnes rarely inserts either himself or his family into the songs he pens.
“I’ve written one song about me,” he said. “It’s 97.5% true. There’s one line in it I had to make up to make it rhyme. It’s called ‘Ol’ Troubadours Like Me.’ It’s the only tune I’ve written about myself.”
In that regard, he’s akin to Country Music Hall of Fame member Tom T. Hall. As with Hall, he’s more of an observational writer, less an introspective one. However, Starnes did write an ode for his mother, “Tips and Minimum Wage.”
“My mother was a waitress her whole life,” Starnes said. “She raised three kids on tips and minimum wage. It’s still emotional. It’s the most personal song I ever wrote. I’m just glad she got to hear it before she passed away.”
Find the song along with “Ol’ Troubadours Like Me” on Starnes’ solo album from last year, the superb “Songwriter.”
“Look it up,” Starnes said. “I’m real proud of that one.”
Or turn out for the show tomorrow night. Starnes said he’s written several songs of late. Among them, there’s a bluegrass number, “A Fiddle and a Five,” which Shenandoah’s Marty Raybon recorded last week.
“It’s hardcore bluegrass,” Starnes said. “It’s fun. It’s about when the work’s all done, it’s time to break out the fiddle and the five-string banjo.”
The song joins a long list of ballads and barnstormers written by Starnes that were recorded by major artists. He’s had cuts by Blue Highway, The Grascals, Larry Sparks, Merle Monroe, The Boxcars and more.
“I’m a blessed man,” he said.
But don’t listen for Starnes to brag. He’d rather hug his guitar close, apply his voice and find another song that awaits somewhere deep within his soul.
“Hey,” Starnes said, “I’m just a songwriter.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
