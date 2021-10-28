Blues vet Mac Arnold brings it home to Bristol

Born nearly 80 years ago to a South Carolina sharecropper, Mac Arnold made a life of chasing after and playing the blues.
All these years later, he’s still farming, and he’s still got the blues.
Arnold continues along his American blues trail when he visits Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 29. He’s lived a charmed life, touched greatness, and yet his roots were literally before his eyes when he called from his home in Pelzer, South Carolina.
“I am sitting right now, looking out my window at my collards,” said Arnold, 79. “Yes, I am an organic farmer. When I was growing up and poor, we were organic before that became popular.”
Arnold grew up with a love of the blues. As a kid, he listened to large-wattage radio station WLAC out of Nashville.
“They played Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Big Joe Williams — I heard them all on WLAC,” Arnold said.
Bitten by the blues bug, Arnold tried his hand at making music. First, he learned to play guitar on his brother Leroy’s homemade guitar. Then in high school, Arnold played in a band named J Floyd & The Shamrocks. On occasion, a fellow from just across the state line in Georgia filled in on piano.
“James Brown (yes, that James Brown) would ride the Greyhound bus to Greenville, South Carolina, almost every weekend back then to play with us,” Arnold said. “Very energetic guy. When it was time to act, he brought it. James left us in 1956. Didn’t see him again for 40 years.”
Brown became the Godfather of Soul; Arnold dug into the blues.
“I went to Chicago in 1963, got homesick, came back to Greenville, but I went back to Chicago,” Arnold said. “I stayed in Chicago from 1964 to 1969.”
Soon after his return to the Windy City, Arnold met Muddy Waters and joined his legendary band. Before he formed his own blues band, the Soul Invaders, Arnold played bass guitar in Muddy’s band for about a year.
“It was a wonderful experience,” Arnold said. “Muddy was strict, but he didn’t get nasty about it. He wanted his band to shine. I do the same thing with my band. The band helps make you shine.”
In August 1966, Arnold and other members of Muddy Waters’ band backed blues icon John Lee Hooker during a show in New York City. Recordings made that night led to Hooker’s classic live album from 1967, “Live at Cafe Au Go Go,” upon which Arnold plays bass.
“Big Mama Thornton was there. T-Bone Walker was there,” Arnold said. “It was wild, man! You just hang on!”
Wild, man! That describes well the life and music of Mac Arnold.
Take the day of Dec. 10, 1967, a day of infamy in American music history. Arnold said he received a call in Chicago from Cleveland. He was needed to play bass behind a rising force in rhythm and blues music.
“I got to play with Otis Redding the night he died,” Arnold said. “It was in Cleveland, Ohio. See, I met Otis in Greenville, South Carolina. We stayed in touch.”
Redding performed at Leo’s Casino that night in Cleveland. He and his band then boarded a plane to Wisconsin; Arnold drove back home to Chicago.
“Before I got to Chicago, I heard a bulletin on the radio that said Otis Redding’s plane was missing,” Arnold said.
Redding’s plane crashed just shy of the airport in Madison, Wisconsin. Redding and all but one band member were killed.
Arnold continued upon his pathway of blues. And television. By the mid-1970s, he was working for Quincy Jones in Los Angeles.
“When I worked for Quincy, I did a bass line for the theme song of ‘Sanford and Son,’” Arnold said. “That brings back good memories. Fooling around with Redd Foxx (who played Fred Sanford on the popular television sitcom), he always had something for you to crack you up.”
Nowadays, Arnold records and tours the world playing blues. He leaves in February for a European tour. In April, he said, he plans to record a new album in Paris.
But first, there’s Bristol, Tennessee.
“Can’t wait to come to Tennessee. We’ve got some blues for you,” Arnold said. “Gonna knock you out!”
