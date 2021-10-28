Blues vet Mac Arnold brings it home to Bristol

Born nearly 80 years ago to a South Carolina sharecropper, Mac Arnold made a life of chasing after and playing the blues.

All these years later, he’s still farming, and he’s still got the blues.

Arnold continues along his American blues trail when he visits Delta Blues BBQ in Bristol, Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 29. He’s lived a charmed life, touched greatness, and yet his roots were literally before his eyes when he called from his home in Pelzer, South Carolina.

“I am sitting right now, looking out my window at my collards,” said Arnold, 79. “Yes, I am an organic farmer. When I was growing up and poor, we were organic before that became popular.”

Arnold grew up with a love of the blues. As a kid, he listened to large-wattage radio station WLAC out of Nashville.

“They played Muddy Waters, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Big Joe Williams — I heard them all on WLAC,” Arnold said.

Bitten by the blues bug, Arnold tried his hand at making music. First, he learned to play guitar on his brother Leroy’s homemade guitar. Then in high school, Arnold played in a band named J Floyd & The Shamrocks. On occasion, a fellow from just across the state line in Georgia filled in on piano.