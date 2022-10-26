Blackberry Smoke bring Southern Rock to the Paramount Saturday

Southern Rock did not perish in the plane crash that killed Lynyrd Skynyrd’s driving force, lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, in 1977.

Take Georgia’s Blackberry Smoke. As with Van Zant’s Skynyrd, Charlie Starr’s Blackberry Smoke forged their own style within Southern Rock constructs. The Southern Rock y’allers return Saturday, Oct. 29 at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee. Bristol last beheld the rock majesty of Blackberry Smoke when they headlined 2021’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Indeed, Blackberry Smoke wowed last year’s Rhythm & Roots crowd. Starr and guitars-heavy songs in the forefront, they’re ideal for Bristol. On the road to promote their latest album, “You Hear Georgia,” the show punctuates Blackberry’s statement from last year. They’re country boys who portray Southern ways and means of living in riveting three-chord twang-rocking fashion.

If You Go

Who: Blackberry Smoke and Abby Hamilton

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tennessee

Admission: $53-$95

Info: (423) 274-8920

Web, audio and video: www.blackberrysmoke.com

Craig Morgan

God, family, and country fuel the music of Craig Morgan.

Based in the country genre, Morgan’s made a career of recordings based firmly within his heart.

And so Morgan brings his God, Family, Country tour to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 29. Morgan’s two decades as a country star pivots on love of God, family, and patriotism. In addition to music, he’s part of the new TV series, “Beyond the Edge,” which screens on CBS/Paramount+.

Still, music buys Morgan’s taters. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, such hits as 2004’s “That’s What I Love About Sunday” and 2005’s “Redneck Yacht Club” established Morgan as a purveyor of middle-of-the-road balladry as well as raucous country-rocker. “God, Family, and Country,” which came in the aftermath of 9/11, bespeaks Morgan’s seriousness. Evocative of voice, purposeful in content, Morgan evokes today’s mainstream country music at its best.

If You Go

Who: Craig Morgan and Ray Fulcher

When: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $65-$79.50

Info: (276) 296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.craigmorgan.com

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Glenn Miller ranks as perhaps America’s greatest big band leader. He helmed Glenn Miller & His Orchestra from 1938 to 1942.

The fabulous Glenn Miller Orchestra carries on in the absence of its namesake. Historic style intact, the big band visits Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, Thursday, Oct. 27. Yep, that’s tonight. Plentiful tickets remain available. As to Miller, 1939’s “Moonlight Serenade” introduced the trombone-playing bandleader to the American public.

Three months later, “In the Mood” propelled him to superstardom. The hooks-laden instrumental soared to Billboard’s number-one spot. Staggering success followed. From 1939 until the fall of 1942, Miller notched a mind-boggling 70 top 10 records. But then he joined the Army Air Force in September 1942. Alas, on December 15, 1944, Miller’s plane was lost over the English Channel. Though dead for nearly 80 years, Miller’s name and style continue in stellar fashion courtesy today’s Glenn Miller Orchestra.

If You Go

Who: The Glenn Miller Orchestra

When: Thursday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Paramount Bristol, 518 State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $40.53-$87.50

Info: (423) 274-8920

Web, audio and video: https://glennmillerorchestra.com

Music Notes

Flurries of incredible live music shows have already been announced of late. There’s more.

For instance, tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. to see former Queensryche lead singer Geoff Tate Sunday, Jan. 8 at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. Tickets span from $37.50 to $52.50.

Hear Tate’s voice most prominently on Queensryche’s worldwide smash from 1991, “Silent Lucidity.” A full decade after the band formed in Bellevue, Washington, the heavily orchestrated masterpiece spirited Tate and Queensryche beyond mere hard-rock band status. By the time of “Silent Lucidity,” Tate’s fulsome vocals made Queensryche one of hair metal’s more consistent hitmakers.

To purchase tickets for Geoff Tate and other shows at The Cameo, call 276-296-1234 or visit https://thecameotheater.com.

Southwest Virginia native Morgan Wade returns to Bristol and the Paramount Saturday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets, range in price from $36 to $136.

For $136 plus the cost of a ticket and fees, attendees receive the Morgan Wade VIP Experience. That entails a premium seat in the golden circle section as well as VIP early entry into the Paramount. Furthermore, VIPs will be treated to a pre-show performance by Wade as well as a Q&A session, group photo with Wade, and a tour poster autographed by the emerging pop-country star.

Paramount Bristol’s humming. In addition to Wade, tickets are on sale now for native Virginian Neko Case. The edgy indie rock veteran will drop by the Paramount Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.54 and peak at $100.

Piercing of voice and evocative of lyrics, Case’s music veers clear of rock and pop’s mainstream. As illustrated on such songs as the elegiac “I Wish I Was the Moon,” Case sings much as one might when in full grasp of freedom. Expressions vivid, emotiveness unbridled, Case exudes life in full step.

For more information on Paramount Bristol’s forthcoming shows, call (423) 274-8920 or visit https://paramountbristol.org.

Asheville’s Town Mountain lend a rousing stir in this week’s free MP3 downloads. Locate them at www.pastemagazine.com/noisetrade/music/town-mountain/apr-3-2022-paste-studio-tahoe-olympic-valley. Recorded in April at Paste Studio, Town Mountain’s four-track sampler includes “Come Break My Heart” and Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire.” Altogether, the songs echo Town Mountain’s bluegrass and country genre-blending penchant.

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.