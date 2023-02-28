BRISTOL, Va. — The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is now listed among the nation's top 10 music museums, according to USA Today.

Readers voted in an online poll to select their favorites among museums nationwide. The museum in downtown Bristol tells the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and their lasting impacts on all forms of music, according to a statement from the BCM.

"This museum showcases the roles Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia played in the development of country music," USA Today wrote. "The Smithsonian affiliate traces this musical history back to the 1927 Bristol Sessions recording — an event that helped shape the sound of commercial country music."

BCMM ranked sixth in USA Today's annual 10 Best Music Museums readers poll just behind Detroit's Motown Museum. Nashville's Johnny Cash Museum, which came in at number one.

This is not the first time BCMM has been recognized by USA Today, the museum ranked among the top five in the 10 Best Best Pop Culture Museums for the past two years, reaching number one in 2021. BCMM has achieved dozens of awards over the years, including national and international recognition, which included the Best of the Best from the American Bus Association, the coveted Leadership in History Award from the American Association for State and Local History, and the Highly Commended Award from the British Guild of Travel Writers, according to the statement.

Here are the final results for USA Today's 10 Best Music Museums in 2023: 1. Johnny Cash Museum, Nashville; 2. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland, Ohio; 3. GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live, Los Angeles; 4. The Museum at Bethel Woods [Woodstock], Bethel, New York; 5. Motown Museum, Detroit; 6. Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Bristol, Virginia; 7. GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, Cleveland, Mississippi; 8. Patsy Cline Museum, Nashville; 9. Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville; 10. B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center, Indianola, Mississippi.