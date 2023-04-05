If You Go Who: The Band of Heathens and Them Coulee Boys When: Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va. Admission: $19.50-$29.50 Info: 276-296-1234 Web, audio and video: https://bandofheathens.com

Austin’s Band of Heathens play rock ’n’ roll. Remember rock ’n’ roll? There’s no fence-straddling with this veteran band of rockers.

Established in 2006, The Band of Heathens learned from the past, enliven the present, and forge a worn path into the future. Hear the five-man rhythmic band on Saturday, April 22, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia.

“I think that’s 100% accurate,” said Band of Heathens co-founder Gordy Quist. “We write with a reverence to the past. It’s a wellspring of inspiration. And we’re very much a band of today looking to the future. We don’t try to keep making the same record.”

Proudly independent, The Band of Heathens’ latest studio album, “Simple Things,” was released on their own label, Band of Heathens Records. In fact, each of their nine studio albums were released on their imprint.

“This band started a little over 17 years ago at a time when the record industry was imploding,” Quist said by phone from Austin, Texas. “There was lots of doom and gloom going on. We embraced that, gravitated to our fans. I think it opened a door directly to our fans.”

As with most if not all bands, The Band of Heathens found themselves locked down and with no official tour to work during the pandemic. They made music anyway. For instance, they wrote and recorded songs such as the jingle-jangly “The Good Doctor,” in which they sang such lines as “Been locked in my house for 52 weeks, can’t touch a bite, no I can’t sleep.”

That song ended up on their latest album.

“This new record was really personal,” said Ed Jurdi, co-founder of The Band of Heathens. “The pandemic and being forced to stay at home forced us to be reflective. The Good Time Supper Club kept us sane.”

The Band of Heathens enacted the Good Time Supper Club during the pandemic. They performed more than 50 livestreams, which fans could watch live on Patreon. Not only were they able to reach their fervent fan base, they were given the opportunity to flex their musical muscles with both old and new songs.

Eventually, The Band of Heathens had more than enough material with which to record a new album, their first since 2020’s “Stranger.”

“I think it was 17 or 18 songs, which was quite a lot less than our last one,” Jurdi said by phone from Asheville, North Carolina. “In terms of our work ethic and music, it’s got to be good. Like, how can we make it sound better?”

Texas music legend Ray Wylie Hubbard produced The Band of Heathens’ first studio album, an eponymous album issued in 2008. A year later, they were nominated in the New Emerging Artists category by the Americana Music Association. A year later, they were nominated in the Best Duo/Group of the Year category.

Along the way from then to today, The Band of Heathens have honed their own sound. They’re rock ’n’ roll. As raw as a peeled onion, spicy as Louisiana gumbo, The Band of Heathens’ melodic-rich style does not sound produced. They sound as real as a pine knot.

“Rather than trying to create something that came before, we record music for today,” Quist said. “I once read something that Bob Dylan said. He said there’s enough music out there in existence, good music than you can listen to in your lifetime. But why keep making more music?”

Because there’s a thirst for good music. When The Band of Heathens, like any other noteworthy band issue new music, fans line up to hear how those songs can and will touch them. Music’s an addiction, a friendly beast that helps make sense of the world in which we live.

“As music fans, we need music for our lifetime and times,” Quist said. “Music reflects what you’re going through.”