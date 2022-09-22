America's Got Talent finalists Chapel Hart to play The Cameo

CHAPEL HARTFaster than a wig in the wind, tickets are flying out of the box office window these days.

For whom, you wonder? Chapel Hart, that’s whom. A country trio featuring two sisters and their cousin from Poplarville, Mississippi, Chapel Hart make their Birthplace of Country Music debut Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia. In fact, it’s one of their first shows after their breakout on national television.

Chapel Hart made it to the finale of the current season of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” With two independent albums to their credit, they had charmed tough judge Simon Crowell and millions of Americans with their re-tooling of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with “You Can Have Him Jolene.” Crowell said in July they could change their lives on the show. And they did.

If You Go

Who: Chapel Hart

When: Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Cameo Theater, 703 State St., Bristol, Va.

Admission: $26.50-$31.50

Info: 276-296-1234

Web, audio and video: www.chapelhart.com

FLYING BUFFALOESUpon the infectious wings of jangly guitars and crisp vocal harmonies fly a band of buffaloes.

They’re the Flying Buffaloes. And they’re about to make their Bristol debut. Connect with the Nashville-based heartland rockers at Sidetracks in Bristol, Tennessee, on Friday, Sept. 23.

Led by lead singer Barry Stone, the breezy rock quartet recall Southern California’s goldmine of acoustic-electric melodic rock from the early 1970s. They’re not The Eagles, these Flying Buffaloes. They’re not Poco or New Riders of the Purple Sage, either. Instead, as on their single ‘A New Day is Gonna Dawn” and more, Flying Buffaloes stamp out terrain that’s similar yet distinctly original.

If You Go

Who: Flying Buffaloes

When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 p.m.

Where: Sidetracks, 3080 W. State St., Bristol, Tenn.

Admission: $7

Info: 423-844-0400

Web, audio and video: www.flyingbuffaloes.com

Roy Book BinderWith the name Roy Book Binder one might rightly imagine a fellow who works as a librarian. Or perhaps he’s a bookseller.

Instead, Roy Book Binder is a legendary American bluesman. A native of Queens, New York, Book Binder returns to the Down Home in Johnson City Saturday, Sept. 24.

Book Binder maintains a bit of a chameleon in his style of guitar playing. A laid-back singer, when he engages with a slide, he recalls JJ Cale. Or perhaps an understated Ry Cooder. When finger-picking, he can lay quite wide tunes from Jimmie Rodgers as well as Rev. Gary Davis, with whom Book Binder traveled during the 1960s. More than 50 years of recordings in his past, Book Binder’s well read in the verses of the American blues.

If You Go

Who: Roy Book Binder

When: Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Down Home, 300 W. Main St., Johnson City

Admission: $25

Info: 423-929-9822

Web, audio and video: www.roybookbinder.com

Music NotesMake way for Larry Fleet.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. to see country singer Larry Fleet. Slated to stage on Friday, Nov. 4 at Paramount Bristol in Bristol, Tennessee, tickets begin at $29.54 and top out at $75.99 for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Larry Fleet came to America’s music consciousness from his native Chattanooga, Tennessee. He’s an everyman country boy. His songs bear themes of outdoors and Saturday nights as well as home with family and church on Sunday.

Vocally, as on such songs as “Muddy Water,” he’s more Travis Tritt soulful than Merle Haggard country. His typically dramatic tunes, especially with 2020’s “Where I Find God,” have garnered a considerable fan following for the long-bearded Tennessean. For instance, the video for “Where I Find God” has drawn nearly 27 million views on You Tube.

Fleet’s most recent local appearance came last year when Country Thunder visited Bristol Motor Speedway. For an eager audience largely comprised of headliner Morgan Wallen fans, Fleet represented himself well. By the conclusion of his brief performance, many in the crowd could be seen dancing along to and singing with Fleet.

For more information on Larry Fleet tickets and Paramount membership, call 423-274-8920 or summon https://paramountbristol.org. To learn more and listen to Larry Fleet, visit https://larryfleet.com.