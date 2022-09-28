34 marching bands set to battle in the Castle Saturday

Thirty-four bands from numerous states, including several area high school marching bands, will participate in the 70th annual Music in the Castle (MITC) event on Saturday, October 1 at Tennessee High School.

Knoxville’s Bearden High School, Sevier County, Gatlinburg-Pittman and Enka North Carolina are among the bands traveling to compete from outside of the region. Numerous regional bands will also join the competition, including Daniel Boone, David Crockett, Sullivan East, John Battle, Virginia High, Elizabethton, Greeneville, South Greene, North Greene, West Greene and Unaka.

In addition to the competition bands, Tennessee Middle and Tennessee High will also perform.

“It is so great to see Music in the Castle returning to its glory after the pandemic,” Tennessee High School Director of Bands David Semones said. “MITC is a unique experience for students to play in a unique venue that makes them feel like they have gone back in time. Everyone is able to experience wonderful bands inside the castle. This event helps us with instrument repairs, music and travel expenses for the band program.”

The cost to attend MITC is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children 5 and under are free. Programs are $10, or fans can purchase a ticket and program combination for $18. Family members can purchase messages or band-o-grams to show support for students for $2 during the band festival. Attendees can also pre-order tickets and programs online by visiting www.mightyvikingband.com/program-presale.

“The Mighty Viking Band Boosters and community sponsors are very excited to bring this festival to life again this year,” MVB Band Booster President Danielle Parker said. “A lot of hard work and many hands go into this event, and we hope this festival is an entertaining experience for all who come to watch and all the band students who are participating. Safe travels to each and every one traveling to and from this event and may everyone have a wonderful time.”

Gates open at 9 a.m. Tennessee Middle School will perform the National Anthem to open the competition, which begins at approximately 10 a.m. Because of the number of bands competing this year, MITC organizers will have two award ceremonies. A full list of bands and performance times is available at www.mightyvikingband.com/performance-schedule.