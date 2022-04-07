10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey bring their shenanigans to The Cameo Theater in Bristol

Ronald Reagan, leg warmers and college rock radio helped usher in the 1980s.

Ireland’s U2, Georgia’s R.E.M. and New York’s 10,000 Maniacs all hustled into America’s rock conscious via the ’80s and thriving college rock radio.

No Bono or Michael Stipe, but 10,000 Maniacs featuring Mary Ramsey will drop in on The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia, Friday, April 22.

“That’s true of college radio,” said Dennis Drew, keyboardist in 10,000 Maniacs. “It was an era of that. It was explosive. It was very exciting — The Replacements, The Smiths, we all came around at that time.”

Drew and bass guitarist Steve Gustafson were high school buddies in Jamestown, New York. Soon after 10,000 Maniacs began in 1981, they recruited singer Natalie Merchant.

Initially, their goals were minimal.

“We just put one foot after another,” Drew said by phone from his home in Jamestown, New York. “We borrowed a couple hundred bucks, made a record in 1982 (an EP, “Human Conflict Number Five”) and sent it to all of the college radio stations, like VCU in Richmond.”

They hit the road and eventually landed in the college radio mecca of Athens, Georgia.

“When we started touring in earnest in 1983, we would play for $50, a pizza and free beer in bars on college campuses like in Athens,” said Steve Gustafson by phone from his home in Frewsburg, New York. “That’s where we met R.E.M.”

Two years later 10,000 Maniacs issued their major label debut album, “The Wishing Chair,” on Elektra Records. When 1987’s “In My Tribe” dawned, it ushered the band to national prominence with such songs as “What’s the Matter Here?”

Stylistically, 10,000 Maniacs were shuffled into America’s burgeoning alternative rock sector. Realistically, and much as with R.E.M., no particular genre quite fit them.

“When rock started expanding, it gave us a place,” Gustafson said. “We are part Anne Murray and part Gang of Four. We don’t play blues.”

By the time of 1989’s “Blind Man’s Zoo,” they were stars. Their genre-straddling single, “Trouble Me,” reached Billboard’s Top 10 on its Modern Rock Tracks and Adult Contemporary charts.

“We went from proving ourselves to being flabbergasted,” Drew said. “We were constantly going, crisscrossing the country.”

As rapid as a Randy Rhodes guitar solo, 10,000 Maniacs’ time among the top of America’s mainstream went blazingly fast. They appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, performed during Bill Clinton’s presidential inauguration and performed on all of the era’s late-night talk shows.

“We were really lucky that Natalie Merchant was in the band,” Gustafson said. “A lot of guys are good at writing songs in this band. But Natalie’s lyrics are like nobody else. Her lyrics are close to Bob Dylan’s.”

Merchant’s time singing lead in 10,000 Maniacs drew to a close in the early 1990s.

“She had made it obvious that she was going to do her own thing,” Drew said. “She told us before the ‘Our Time in Eden’ [in 1992] album that that was it. We just had to figure out how to keep going.”

Following Merchant’s swan song, 1993’s “MTV Unplugged,” backup singer Mary Ramsey stepped in. She still sings lead with the band. Fans occasionally mistake her for Merchant.

“Someone in the audience will say, ‘We love you, Natalie,’” Gustafson said. “And she’ll say, ‘I love Natalie, too.”

Perseverance marks the 40-years-plus journey of 10,000 Maniacs. Playing for enthusiastic audiences maintains its allure for the graying band that began as wild-eyed and eager teenagers.

“You know, it’s the greatest part-time job in the world,” Drew said. “We’re on the road for three months a year. To play music for a living is so much fun. It’s a couple of hours of pure joy.”

Beguiling lyrics paired with memorable melodies in a lane of style comparatively anomalous established 10,000 Maniacs as exceptional among their alternative rock brethren. They sold millions of records. And no one sounded like them then or now.

Meanwhile, they’re looking forward to a return to Bristol.

“Last time we were in Bristol, we stood right in the middle where the state line is,” Gustafson said. “We’re bringing the shenanigans to Bristol.”

