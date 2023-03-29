Want more? Elmes has written a memoir, “An Appalachian Labyrinth: Painting to the Center,” in 2019. What Ellen Elmes says about the book: “I was able to look back and chronicle the stories learned and the paintings created during my career as an artist. The book provides evidence of why my husband Don and I have made the mountains of Southwest Virginia our home for more than fifty years, and is a spirited reflection on how the development and content of my murals and watercolors have been profoundly impacted by the beauty, people, and experiences of living in Central Appalachia.”

Ellen Elmes makes art that will drive your eyes to a wall.

She’s a mural artist, and the force behind a mural on Main Street in Abingdon, Virginia, that is currently in danger of being erased.

“With mural painting, I discover and enjoy a distinctively opposite approach to creating a finished painting,” Elmes said.

Elmes, 76, lives at Bear Wallow, an isolated community along the West Virginia border in Buchanan County, Virginia.

Growing up in New Jersey, Elmes has worked as a teacher and an artist.

“Having lived for 51 years on top of a mountain and on the edge of both Buchanan County, Virginia, and McDowell County, West Virginia, I make art that is inspired and informed by the air, the colors, the stories and the rhythms of the Appalachian Mountains,” Elmes said.

“My love of these mountains and the communities they embrace is expressed through the use of two media: transparent watercolors and acrylic murals/large scale paintings,” Elmes said.

She painted her first mural — an indoor piece — at Wheeling, West Virginia, in 1980.

From there, she was hired to paint what ultimately became three outdoor murals in Richlands, Virginia, along with two indoor scenes in the Tazewell County town.

Along the way, she worked with students to create a mural at Clintwood, Virginia, with painters age 13 to 72 for help.

She has also painted murals in Kingsport, Tennessee, as well as Florida and Scotland.

When she’s not painting, Elmes assists her husband of 54 years, Don Elmes, with gardening work.

She uses her art as a natural-born storyteller.

“Particularly in the process of a history mural project, I spend as much time researching, interviewing people, translating collective voice into visual symbolism, and piecing together a finished design, as I do painting the concept onto a large outdoor wall.” Elmes said.

“While in the embrace of such a project, I am consumed and energized by not only the overall effort to reach the right end of the wall, but by the daily wonder of painting the exquisiteness of small things: the twisted human form of a ginseng root, a door knocker on a colonial home, the prideful stance of a railroad man laying track. In mural painting, I know how the finished product will look, but I journey through each visual puzzle piece with curiosity and new awareness,” Elmes said.

“This yin-yang aspect of my art, as I continue to create both watercolors and murals, serves to nourish both my soul and my mind. I couldn’t be happier or more grateful for the mix of both explorations in my life,” Elmes said.

Ten years ago, Elmes began painting the mural in Abingdon, which depicts Native Americans, transportation, trails and scenes of people.

It’s the story of how people live, she said — while also giving a map to detail places.

Recently, though the building where the mural is and the new owner has expressed an interest in removing it — prompting Elmes and others to rally to save this artwork.

Elmes keeps going with her art, as well.

“In recent years, several murals have afforded me the opportunity to give expression to topics and life experiences I care about personally, as part of a community voice both locally and as an American citizen. For example, I took great pride in designing and painting “Passing It On,” an outdoor mural in Johnson City, Tennessee, that was commissioned in 2020 in celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. And I was deeply grateful to be a part of a Tazewell County citizens group in 2021-22 charged by the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors with researching and choosing 16 African American, Tazewell County-born citizens who made a significant impact during their lives — lives ranging from the late 1800s to the early 2000s. With eight other local artists, I created large-scale portraits of the honored citizens, today permanently installed on a wall adjoining the Tazewell County Courthouse property in Tazewell, Virginia.”

She paints more than just murals.

“With watercolors, I most enjoy the any-outcome-is-possible experience of painting,” Elmes said.

“I especially love plain air excursions, when the wonder of just being there in morning light, or in the low glow of dusk, can sometimes capture and combine in a painting the tangible beauty observed with my intangible gratitude for its existence,” Elmes said. “I titled a recent watercolors series of paintings “In Praise of Mountains,” because I feel we are embraced daily by the guardian hills that surround us; some especially honored with age-old names, some being threatened by industry.”