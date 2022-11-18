 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

UVA Wise featured in documentary

  • 0
DSC_7403.jpg

The Clinch River Ecological Education Center in St. Paul, Virginia is featured in a new documentary about Southwest Virginia that premieres Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Park Avenue Theater in Norton, Virginia.

 Photo By Earl Neikirk

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) will be showcased in a new documentary about revitalizing Southwest Virginia (SWVA).

“Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” which highlights regional trailblazers and leaders, will premier Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Park Avenue Theater in Norton, Virginia. The screening is free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. screening.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

 UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Administration, Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives Shannon Blevins is featured in the film, along with the College’s Oxbow Center including the Clinch River Ecological Education Center in St. Paul, Virginia.

“It’s been an honor getting to know all the folks in this film, and so many more, who are working diligently and creatively to rejuvenate this gorgeous, hidden gem of a region,” Jan Canterbury said who directed and produced the film.

People are also reading…

In the film, Canterbury explores several key questions including: “Can we really revitalize SWVA? How can we break down barriers to transform this region into one that offers good-paying jobs and social vibrancy while still retaining our character? Will our children want to stay and raise their family here, or uproot in favor of a life in an urban area?”

The film features conversations with folks from Appalachian Voices, Friends of SWVA, UVA Wise, Ridgeview Robotics team, the Mountain Heritage Museum and Lawrence Brothers, Inc. 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Streamed & Screened: Interviews with the stars and creator of HULU's new 'Fleishman is in Trouble'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts