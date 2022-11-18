UVA Wise featured in documentary

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA Wise) will be showcased in a new documentary about revitalizing Southwest Virginia (SWVA).

“Change-makers of the SWVA Coalfields,” which highlights regional trailblazers and leaders, will premier Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Park Avenue Theater in Norton, Virginia. The screening is free. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. screening.

UVA Wise Vice Chancellor for Administration, Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives Shannon Blevins is featured in the film, along with the College’s Oxbow Center including the Clinch River Ecological Education Center in St. Paul, Virginia.

“It’s been an honor getting to know all the folks in this film, and so many more, who are working diligently and creatively to rejuvenate this gorgeous, hidden gem of a region,” Jan Canterbury said who directed and produced the film.

In the film, Canterbury explores several key questions including: “Can we really revitalize SWVA? How can we break down barriers to transform this region into one that offers good-paying jobs and social vibrancy while still retaining our character? Will our children want to stay and raise their family here, or uproot in favor of a life in an urban area?”

The film features conversations with folks from Appalachian Voices, Friends of SWVA, UVA Wise, Ridgeview Robotics team, the Mountain Heritage Museum and Lawrence Brothers, Inc.