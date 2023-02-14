May the forte be with you.

The Higher Ed Center’s Grand Ball Room will be filled with music from a galaxy far, far away on Monday, Feb. 20, when the State Line Wind Symphony presents a concert featuring the music of Star Wars.

The concert will be at the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center at 1 Partnership Circle, Abingdon, VA, on the campus of Virginia Highlands Community College. The concert will be held in the Grand Ball Room and will start at 7:15 p.m. with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

Several works that cover most of the Star Wars soundtrack will be performed — and feature characters from the Star Wars series will be on hand to visually enhance the broad musical styles represented. Star Wars characters will also be available after the concert for free photos for those in attendance.

The concert will be led by co-founders and co-conductors Mark Collins and Scott Lambert.

The State Line Wind Symphony was formed in March 2013 and is made up of community members, band directors, college students, and other music professionals from the surrounding region. The State Line Wind Symphony aims to bring together those who love to play music and to perform for those who love to listen to music of all genres.

No admission is charged at State Line Wind Symphony concerts, but donations are accepted to help offset the cost of new music and outreach initiatives.

For more information about the symphony, go online at www.statelinewinds.org or Facebook/statelinewinds.