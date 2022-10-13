Paul's Promise to premiere at The Pinnacle and in Grundy

The cast and crew of Paul's Promise, a faith-based movie with production ties to the Tri-Cities, which tells the redemption story of Paul Holderfield, will attend a series of premiere events in the region this weekend.

One premier will be Sunday at the Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee and another at the Grundy, Virginia Community Center Monday.

The film is set to hit theatres nationwide on October 21.

Ryan O'Quinn, one of the producers of the film, who was born and raised in Grundy, Virginia, and stars in the film as Paul Holderfield, emphasized being able to share this big screen moment with the people from his hometown and the surrounding region is one of the highlights of his 25-year career.

"I grew up in Grundy up in Buchanan County and the teachers that I had there, and the folks that spoke into my life, from elementary school all the way through high school, were really instrumental and formative in me making a decision to go into professional entertainment," O'Quinn said. "To be able to go back to that community and share with them, a Hollywood style red carpet celebration, and also not a celebration of me at all, but a celebration of a story that I think will resonate well with that community."

Paul's Promise is produced by O'Quinn's Damascus Road Productions, Bristol, Tennessee's Salt Shaker Media, and Uptone Pictures, as well as executive producer and Bristol resident Mick Logan.

The filming, which took place in Truth or Convenience, New Mexico, and Los Angeles, California, in 2020, was paused briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

O'Quinn, explained why telling the story of Paul Holderfield is so important. Holderfield grapples with his own racism and his conversion to Christianity, which started him on the path towards reconciliation and healing during a tumultuous time in Little Rock, Arkansas. He said the story relates to the current tensions and discussions regarding race taking place across the United States today.

"This is a real story of a real man and his real conversion to Christianity as he examined his own life," O'Quinn said. "Arguably, we're in the midst of truly examining where we are as a country as it relates to race relations. The last two years, we have seen a number of headlines that have forced us to examine how we treat other people."

Other actors in Paul's Promise include Linda Purl, Nancy Stafford, Josef Cannon, Dean Cain, and Taylor Cole, another Grundy, Virginia native.

Cole, a co-producer of Paul's Promise plays the role of Jake, the main antagonist in the film. He encourages people to attend either the Bristol or the Grundy premieres, where they will have the opportunity to walk down the red carpet, meet the actors, as well as ask them questions during the Q&A after the screenings.

"We would really encourage the community to come out. They can walk the red carpet. We will have photographers there taking photos on the red carpet. They're welcome to take photos with the actors, photos with the producers, and we will be signing autographs," Cole said.

The red carpet event at Marque Cinemas Pinnacle 12 will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the film screeningbeginning at 6:30 p.m.

Monday's premiere at the Grundy Community Center will start with a book signing for Ryan O'Quinn at 4:30 p.m. the red carpet will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the film starting soon after.