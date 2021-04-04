 Skip to main content
Martinsville author traces 'Highways of the South'
Martinsville author traces 'Highways of the South'

Highways of the South

Stephen H. Provost’s “Highways of the South,” a new book in the America’s Historic Highways series, covers Bristol, Virginia, the Cumberland Gap and more Southern landmarks in this tour through the American South.

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Local author and photographer Stephen H. Provost takes to the road in “Highways of the South,” the third installment in his America’s Historic Highways series, available now on Amazon.

The author of “Martinsville Memories” shows highways as a microcosm of American life, particularly in the South, which showcases its traditions in roadside attractions, restaurants and more. In a tour through the region, Provost shows the South’s complicated history as reflected by its roads.

The South has given the United States fried chicken and barbecue, NASCAR and Mayberry. Traveling through the South’s highways showcases 1930s diners, motels from the 1940s, drive-ins from the 1950s and the billboards of today.

Illustrated with 400 historic and contemporary images, of dinosaurs and giant chickens, Waffle Houses and Muffler men, “Highways of the South” takes readers on a trip along the highways to discover it all. The companion volumes, “Yesterday’s Highways” and “America’s First Highways,” are also available.

Stephen H. Provost moved to Martinsville, Virginia, full time in 2018 after 30 years of experience in daily newspapers. He is the author of more than 30 books.

